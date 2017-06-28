 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Here's What The Latest Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Really Means And Why It's So Important



6/28/2017 6:22:35 AM

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. just announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Oncomine Dx Target Test, a next-generation sequencing test that simultaneously screens tumor samples for biomarkers associated with various available lung cancer therapies.

The company is trading down on the announcement, suggesting there exists some uncertainty as to the implications of this approval for Thermo Fisher and its shareholders going forward. This uncertainty seems rooted in the complexity of the technology involved, and that testing equipment is not as enticing from an investor perspective as a drug approval proper.

