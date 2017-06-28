|
The Outlandish Surgeon Who Aims To Do The First Body Transplant Says He Wants To Create A 'Full Death Experience'
6/28/2017 6:18:30 AM
During a recent Skype call, Italian neurosurgeon Sergio Canavero waved a tattered grey book in front of the camera and said it contained one of the keys to the outlandish procedure he claims to be on track to complete this year: the world's first full-body transplant.
The book was "Frankenstein," Mary Shelley's classic 1818 novel about a distraught scientist who discovers how to give life to inanimate matter.
comments powered by