Santhera (SANN.SW) Selects Veeva Systems, Inc. CRM And Veeva Opendata As Commercial Software And Data Platform

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva
Systems (NYSE: VEEV) announced today that Santhera Pharmaceuticals
selected Veeva
CRM and Veeva
OpenData as a commercial software and data platform for its first
product launch. The rare disease pharmaceutical company is adopting Veeva
Commercial Cloud solutions to establish a consistent, global
approach to commercialization.
Accurate customer data is foundational for commercial excellence,
especially with today’s growing number of stakeholders. Veeva brings
together complete customer data and multichannel engagement to help life
sciences organizations enhance their interactions with healthcare
professionals worldwide. Field teams have up-to-date customer reference
data where they need it most to enable faster and tailored interactions.
When users submit data change requests, they are properly verified and
updated in hours versus the industry average of 10 or more days.
A recent survey showed that the majority of companies struggle with
customer data quality issues. Incorrect physician addresses, not knowing
which doctors to contact, or outdated information about specialty and
license status create frustration among field teams and impact
efficiency. Bad data can also lead to compliance risks. That’s why
according to our research 78% of companies have initiatives underway to
improve data quality within the next two years.1
“There is a major transition happening across the industry as companies
focus on better customer data for improved commercial effectiveness,”
said Guillaume Roussel, director of strategy for Veeva OpenData. “Veeva
OpenData and Veeva CRM are changing how the life sciences industry
sources and manages data to drive greater speed, productivity, and
execution globally.”
Veeva recently announced that 100 customers have adopted Veeva OpenData,
including Allergan, who like other life sciences companies, has moved to
Veeva OpenData for more up-to-date and complete customer reference data.
Read the recent
news to learn how Veeva OpenData is helping the industry overcome
longstanding data quality challenges.
About Veeva OpenData
Veeva OpenData provides comprehensive and accurate HCP, HCO,
affiliations, email, and compliance data, right where customers need it.
Veeva OpenData can help customers achieve greater commercial success and
enable everything from multichannel customer engagement to compliant
interaction. Today, Veeva OpenData provides access to approximately 20
million HCPs and their HCO affiliations, covering all specialties and
classes of trade, spanning 39 countries.
1 Veeva
2016 European Customer Data Survey