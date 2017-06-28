Biogen (BIIB) Appoints Catherine Steele Senior Vice President Of Corporate Affairs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) announced today the appointment of Catherine Steele as
Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs, effective July 17.
Ms. Steele, who brings more than 25 years of public affairs experience
to Biogen, will lead the company’s corporate, product, and internal
communications as well government affairs and patient advocacy efforts.
“Catherine is joining us at an exciting time in the evolution of
Biogen,” said Chief Executive Officer Michel Vounatsos. “As we
strengthen our pipeline, reaffirm our commitment to neuroscience and
look to enter new therapeutic areas and markets globally, Catherine will
play a crucial role in helping align our business with key public and
patient audiences and establish Biogen with new stakeholders globally.”
Ms. Steele most recently served as Global Head, Communications and
Patient Relations at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, where she was responsible
for corporate reputation and helping drive external, internal and
executive communication strategies. She also led the company’s social
media and patient relations activities. Her career in the biopharma
industry began at Roche, where she spent more than a decade in global
communications and policy leadership roles.
"I am privileged to join Biogen, a respected and recognized pioneer in
neuroscience," said Ms. Steele. "I look forward to building upon that
legacy and being part of this company whose commitment to patients,
families and society affected by neurological diseases is unwavering."
Ms. Steele holds dual undergraduate degrees in French and political
science from the University of New Brunswick and a Master of Arts degree
in political science from Carleton University.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine,
Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies
for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative
diseases. Founded in 1978, Biogen is a pioneer in biotechnology, and
today the company has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat
multiple sclerosis; has introduced the first and only approved treatment
for spinal muscular atrophy; and is at the forefront of neurology
research for conditions including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s
disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Biogen also manufactures and
commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics. For more information,
please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on social media – Twitter,
LinkedIn,
Facebook,
YouTube.