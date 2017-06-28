|
GOP Congressman Lost $16.7 Million in Single Day on This Tanking Biotech Stock
6/28/2017 6:12:48 AM
New York Republican Rep. Chris Collins lost (at least on paper) a staggering $17 million for his massive stake in an Australian biotech on Tuesday. And he probably took several of his colleagues down a couple pegs, too—Collins regularly proselytized about the company, Innate Pharmaceuticals, to fellow House Republicans and convinced at least four of them to invest, as STAT News' Damian Garde reports.
One particularly prominent investor? Former Congressman and current Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Tom Price, a physician whose own history of gigantic stakes in health care companies drew plenty of criticisms during his Senate confirmation hearings.
