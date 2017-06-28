 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Skin Patch May Be The Future Of Flu Vaccines, Lancet Reveals



6/28/2017 6:11:20 AM

The future of flu vaccines just might come in a tiny, prickly patch.

A phase 1 clinical trial, the results of which were published in the medical journal Lancet on Tuesday, has deemed the dissolvable microneedle flu patch to be "well tolerated" and safe for possible use.

Instead of receiving a flu vaccine with the typical prick of a syringe, the petite patch comes equipped with 100 microneedles that deliver a vaccine when pressed onto your arm.

Read at CNN

CNN
Lancet
  		 
Influenza

