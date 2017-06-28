 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Two Former Ariad (ARIA) Directors Charged With Insider Trading



6/28/2017 6:06:43 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Federal authorities said Tuesday that they have filed insider trading charges against three people connected to Ariad Pharmacueticals Inc., a former Cambridge biotech company acquired earlier this year by Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

The defendants — two former senior employees of Ariad and the spouse of another former employee — used non-public information to illegally trade in Ariad shares before disclosure of a Food and Drug Administration decision that influenced sales of an Ariad cancer drug, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission complaint filed in federal court in Boston.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 