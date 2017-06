Two Former Ariad (ARIA) Directors Charged With Insider Trading

Federal authorities said Tuesday that they have filed insider trading charges against three people connected to Ariad Pharmacueticals Inc., a former Cambridge biotech company acquired earlier this year by Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.The defendants — two former senior employees of Ariad and the spouse of another former employee — used non-public information to illegally trade in Ariad shares before disclosure of a Food and Drug Administration decision that influenced sales of an Ariad cancer drug, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission complaint filed in federal court in Boston.