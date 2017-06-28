|
Flexion (FLXN) Looks Good With Upcoming FDA Catalyst
6/28/2017 6:05:31 AM
Despite a stiff decline earlier this year, Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) stock is currently in a recovery mode and is expected to gain upward momentum as the company prepares to receive the FDA verdict for its lead drug candidate Zilretta. The drug has a strong possibility of receiving a positive nod from the FDA. The subsequent market response is also expected to be positive for the drug as it provides a sound alternative to current opioid based drugs. With its currently depressed pricing, the stock shows a good entry point for short to medium term investors.
comments powered by