80.5
Sirtex Medical
(
SRX.AX
) Cuts 15% of Workforce in Restructuring
Tweet
6/28/2017 6:02:22 AM
Cancer treatment specialist Sirtex? Medical has begun to clear the decks following a steady flow of bad news over the past year – including the departure of its chief executive – by writing down asset values and moving to cut costs, which pushed shares sharply higher Wednesday.
Only weeks after his appointment as chief executive, Andrew McLean has slashed by $90 million the value of intangible clinical and research and development assets, and has moved to cut staff numbers by 15 per cent with a $5.3 million restructuring charge, which will also see the chief medical officer leave.
Read at
Motley Fool
Read at
Sydney Morning Herald
Read at
The Australian
Read at
Reuters
Read at
News Release
