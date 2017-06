Merck & Co. (MRK) Becomes Victim of Massive Ransomware Cyber Attack

Merck, a U.S.-based pharmaceutical giant, was among dozens of businesses affected by a sprawling cyberattack Tuesday, with victims across the globe facing demands to hand over a ransom or have their computer networks remain locked and inaccessible.The widespread intrusion that hit the New Jersey-based drug company was similar to a massive ransomware attack last month that deployed a virus dubbed WannaCry. Merck also has a European presence, with an office in Ukraine, where many of the ransomware attacks were concentrated.