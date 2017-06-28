Employer:
Merck & Co.
(
MRK
) Becomes Victim of Massive Ransomware Cyber Attack
6/28/2017 5:37:10 AM
Merck, a U.S.-based pharmaceutical giant, was among dozens of businesses affected by a sprawling cyberattack Tuesday, with victims across the globe facing demands to hand over a ransom or have their computer networks remain locked and inaccessible.
The widespread intrusion that hit the New Jersey-based drug company was similar to a massive ransomware attack last month that deployed a virus dubbed WannaCry. Merck also has a European presence, with an office in Ukraine, where many of the ransomware attacks were concentrated.
Chinese Courts Call For Death Penalty For Researchers Who Commit Fraud
