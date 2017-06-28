 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Merck & Co. (MRK) Becomes Victim of Massive Ransomware Cyber Attack



6/28/2017 5:37:10 AM

Merck, a U.S.-based pharmaceutical giant, was among dozens of businesses affected by a sprawling cyberattack Tuesday, with victims across the globe facing demands to hand over a ransom or have their computer networks remain locked and inaccessible.

The widespread intrusion that hit the New Jersey-based drug company was similar to a massive ransomware attack last month that deployed a virus dubbed WannaCry. Merck also has a European presence, with an office in Ukraine, where many of the ransomware attacks were concentrated.



