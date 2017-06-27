|
Tesaro (TSRO) Joins Healthcare Businesswomen's Association As Corporate Partner
6/27/2017 12:39:49 PM
WALTHAM, Mass., June 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, is proud to support the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) as a Corporate Partner. HBA is the leading global organization committed to furthering the advancement and impact of women in healthcare. The organization accomplishes its mission through strong business networks, education, research, advocacy and recognition for individuals and companies.
"At TESARO, we recognize the importance of diverse perspectives in the workplace, and we are committed to providing learning and advancement opportunities for our associates," said Mary Lynne Hedley, Ph.D., President, COO, and Co-Founder of TESARO. "The HBA shares our vision of encouraging female leadership, and we are excited to begin this partnership."
Of the approximately 650 global associates at TESARO, over half are women, with many holding senior management positions.
About HBA
The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) is a global not-for-profit organization dedicated to furthering the advancement and impact of women in healthcare worldwide. With 25 chapters throughout the US and in Europe, HBA serves a community of over 40,000 individuals and 110 Corporate Partners. The HBA provides networking forums to build relationships; knowledge sharing and access to thought leaders to broaden perspective; educational programs to develop leadership skills and cutting edge industry knowledge and recognition of outstanding women and companies to promote visibility of their achievements.
About TESARO
TESARO is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company devoted to providing transformative therapies to people bravely facing cancer. For more information, visit www.tesarobio.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
comments powered by