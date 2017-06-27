Astellas ( ALPMY ) Announces Leadership Promotions In Marketing Strategy And U.S. Commercial Organizations

Caroline Walkinshaw and Jacquelyn Bonnell named to key global and regional senior roles



NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas today announced two senior-level promotions in its Marketing Strategy and US Commercial organizations. Caroline Walkinshaw has been promoted to executive director, Market Intelligence and Analytics, Marketing Strategy. Jacquelyn Bonnell has been promoted to national vice president, Oncology Sales for the US Commercial organization.



"For the past six years, Caroline has played an integral role in advancing marketing intelligence capabilities at Astellas," said Marty Golden, senior vice president of Marketing Strategy. "I'm delighted that Caroline will continue leading the Market Intelligence and Analytics team to create insights in support of global strategy for our therapies."



Walkinshaw began her career at Astellas in 2011 as director of US Market Intelligence. Prior to her new role, she served as senior director of Global Market Intelligence and Commercial Analysis. Walkinshaw joined Astellas following a 13-year career at Pfizer, where she held various market research leadership roles in the company's Cardiovascular and Specialty Care business units.



Walkinshaw received her bachelor's degree in Chemistry from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, where she also went on to receive a Master of Business Administration. She will continue to report to Marty Golden, senior vice president of Marketing Strategy.



Jacquelyn Bonnell brings more than 25 years of pharmaceutical sales experience to her new role, where she will be responsible for the development and execution of all sales activities and programs for Astellas' US Oncology franchise. Previously, she led the Key Oncology Accounts (OKAD/OKAM) team in the Western US within Health Systems. Prior to joining Astellas, Jacquelyn held numerous oncology commercial roles of increasing responsibility at Nanostring Technologies, Inc., Sanofi, Berlex Laboratories, Inc. (now Bayer), Roche and other leading pharmaceutical companies.



Bonnell received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Washington. She will report to Mark Reisenauer, senior vice president, Oncology Business Unit at Astellas.



"Astellas is committed to addressing the unique needs of people living with cancer and providing impactful therapies to meet those needs," said Reisenauer. "I'm pleased that Jacquelyn will be leading our sales efforts in the United States to help ensure that we bring valuable therapies to patients."



About Astellas



Astellas is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the health of people around the world through the provision of innovative and reliable pharmaceutical products. For more information on Astellas, please visit our website at http://www.astellas.us/. You can also follow us on Twitter at @AstellasUS, Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/AstellasUS or LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/astellas-pharma.

