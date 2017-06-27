Oventus Share Purchase Plan Documents Issued To Shareholders

Brisbane, June 27, 2017 - (ABN Newswire) - Oventus Medical Limited (ASX:OVN) (Oventus) announced a share purchase plan (SPP) to the market on 22 June 2017. The record date to be registered as a shareholder for participation in the SPP is Wednesday, 21 June 2017.



Oventus is now in the process of mailing the SPP documents to its shareholders and, as required by the ASX Listing Rules, is releasing these documents to the market.



The following documents are being mailed to shareholders:



(a) offer letter and investment overview, which includes details on the pricing, timetable, intended use of funds and key risks of an investment in Oventus;



(b) SPP terms; and



(c) an application form.



If you have any questions about the SPP, please contact the offer information line on 1300-552-270 (within Australia) or +61-3-9415-4000 (outside Australia) between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (Brisbane time), Monday to Friday.



To view copies of these documents, please visit: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/IF0LF653



About: Oventus Medical Ltd



Oventus Medical Ltd (ASX:OVN) is a Brisbane based medical device company that is commercialising a suite of oral appliances for the treatment of sleep apnoea and snoring. Unlike other oral appliances, the Oventus devices have a unique and patented airway within the device that delivers air to the back of the mouth whilst alleviating multiple sites of obstruction including the nose, soft palate and tongue. They are particularly designed for the many people that have nasal obstructions and consequently tend to mainly breathe through their mouth. While it may seem counterintuitive, the device actually prevents oral breathing. The O2VentTM T is designed to allow nasal breathing when the nose is unobstructed, but when obstruction is present; breathing is supplemented via the airways in the appliance.



According to a report published by the Sleep Health Foundation Australia, an estimated 1.5 million Australians suffer with sleep disorders and more than half of these suffer with obstructive sleep apnea. Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) is the most definitive medical therapy for obstructive sleep apnoea, OSA, however many patients have difficulty tolerating CPAP. Oral appliances have emerged as an alternative to CPAP for obstructive sleep apnoea treatment.

