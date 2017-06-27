Orig3n Closes Latest Round Of Funding; Welcomes New Board Member And New Investor

BOSTON, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ORIG3N, Inc., a Boston-based biomedical research company, has announced the addition of Byron Smith to its Board of Directors and Spectrum Health Ventures (SHV) to its investor syndicate. The announcements come on the heels of the close of ORIG3N's latest round of funding. ORIG3N has raised over $30 million in capital to date since it was founded in 2014.

Byron Smith brings decades of industry experience to ORIG3N's board of directors. Mr. Smith is currently a Principal at Mountain Group Partners (MGP), a Fund dedicated to investing in and guiding transformation businesses in the life science and technology sectors. Prior to his involvement with MGP, Mr. Smith held a long and distinguished career in the wireless and tech spaces. He began his career in brand management and advertising, before moving to Silicon Valley and transitioning into tech, where he gained experience in media/content and internet technology/infrastructure. Now, back on the East Coast, Mr. Smith serves on or has visitation rights to the board of directors of many companies in the health services sector.

"We are very excited to have Byron bring his consumer-driven expertise to ORIG3N," said Robin Y. Smith, CEO, ORIG3N. "ORIG3N is an increasingly consumer-facing startup that is growing at an exponential rate, and Byron's experience across a diverse range of industries will help facilitate and propel ORIG3N's development and expansion."

The addition of Spectrum Health Ventures to the investor syndicate will also support ORIG3N's continuing growth. SHV was founded in 2017 to manage a $100 million fund on behalf of Spectrum Health, an integrated health system with over 12 hospitals, more than 180 service sites and 3,200 providers, and a health plan with about 796,000 members. Spectrum Health is among the Top 15 Health Systems in the nation. SHV seeks investment opportunities with companies that have developed products, services, and emerging technologies that drive innovative health solutions. With a focus on partnering with entrepreneurs who are transforming and disrupting health care's status quo, SHV found a natural alignment with ORIG3N's mission to disrupt medicine and democratize the future of health.

This round of funding was led by Hatteras Venture Partners. All current syndicate members participated. Spectrum Health Ventures joined existing investors Hatteras Venture Partners, LabCorp, Syno Capital, KTB-KORUS Fund, MGC Venture Partners, DEFTA Partners, and 180 Degree Capital.

"The continued support of our existing investors and the confidence of our new investors will enable us to expand and intensify our research efforts into the development of cell therapies," said Robin Y. Smith. "Our community building in the past three years has put us in the incredible position of having the world's only fully-matched allogeneic cell bank, which presents us with the opportunity to take a larger and more active role in setting the standard for scientific innovation and discovery."

Since its inception, ORIG3N has been on a mission to further the common good and advance the future of health through genetics and regenerative medicine research. ORIG3N has led the movement to personalize health with a community-oriented approach, driven by the guiding belief that together with our community, treatments and cures can be found faster. ORIG3N believes that when people better understand the links between genes, health, and wellness, they can make educated, proactive choices about their futures. In support of this goal, ORIG3N participates in patient-fueled research and development initiatives, offers a line of direct-to-consumer health and wellness genetic tests, and cultivates an engaged community through events and educational initiatives.

About ORIG3N, Inc.

Founded in 2014, ORIG3N exists at the intersection of biological science and emerging technology. Through our DNA tests and community events, we help people understand the links between their genes and how their minds and bodies work. Our research team uses cutting-edge cellular science to develop personalized therapies for repairing tissue damage and disease. Together with our community, we're on a mission to accelerate the future of regenerative medicine. For more information, visit www.orig3n.com.

