Berkeley Lights Announces Cell Line Development Program

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI), a company dedicated to bringing to market transformational platforms for biopharmaceutical processes, announced today a pilot cell line development program with Shire. Under the program, BLI will install a Beacon optofluidic platform at Shire's facility to validate the time and cost savings associated with the Beacon's cell line development workflow.

The Beacon Cell Line Development (CLD) Workflow can significantly reduce cell line development timelines, accelerate therapeutics to market, and reduce overall costs by selecting the top clones in five days instead of the normal three weeks to three months. Individual cells are isolated, cultured, and assayed at multiple time points and selected for scale up based upon user specified characteristics including growth rate, assay results, and morphology. The Beacon CLD workflow identifies more high yielding clones in less time for more efficient processing.

About the Beacon Platform*:

The Beacon optofluidic platform enables the tracking, monitoring, and visualization of single cell manipulation and cell to cell interaction in a nanofluidic chip. By stringing together four basic modules, import, culture, assay, and export, integrated workflows can be implemented for cell line development, antibody discovery and engineering, gene editing, and research, resulting in reduced hands on time and accelerated delivery of actionable results. Whether identifying the rare cell in a million or screening across thousands of clones to identify the best, the Beacon platform positively impacts discovery and development timelines.



About Berkeley Lights:

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI)develops and commercializes platforms on which many bio-pharmaceutical, genomic, and cellular therapy applications will run. BLI launched its first commercial platform, the Beacon, in December 2016. The Beacon platform is ideally suited for cell line development and direct B-cell (plasma and memory cells) antibody discovery workflows. The flexibility of the Beacon platform allows users to automate biological processes and BLI is continuously developing new applications to align with its partners' requirements. BLI's technologies make it possible for customers to accelerate learning and dramatically improve workflows.

* For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

