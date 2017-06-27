Zander Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Brian Devine, Former Chairman Of PETCO, To Helm Its Business Advisory Board

"Mr. Devine's vast expertise in the animal health market, as well as his legacy of support for pet health, are an ideal match for our company," says David Koos, PhD, Chairman and CEO of Zander. "He understands the business networks we navigate, and we are honored to have our company associated with such an accomplished individual in the pet care industry."

Devine will serve a three-year term as Business Advisory Board Chairman, with an option to extend. He will assist in supporting and advising the strategic operations of the company and oversee the business advisory board.

"I'm excited about Zander's research and the great promise of immunotherapy for treating pets," said Devine. "My 27 years in the pet care industry has further reinforced for me the deep devotion people have for their pets and their determination to bring joy and comfort to their beloved dogs, cats or other animals. I welcome the chance to advance veterinary medicine with Zander Therapeutics."

Zander Therapeutics has secured an exclusive license from Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCQB: RGBP) and (OTCQB: RGBPP) to develop NR2F6 modulators for veterinary applications. NR2F6 is an immune modulator whose inhibition greatly activates the immune system and creates a cancer-killing environment. In contrast, activation of NR2F6 should suppress the immune system, producing anti-inflammatory properties.

Zander is currently conducting experiments to analyze the potential crossover effect among activators and inhibitors identified in the human system that may positively impact the canine immune system. Initial experiments indicate that there is indeed an overlap between the drugs developed by Regen for humans and the canine immune system. Zander Therapeutics aims to develop veterinary treatments for cancer and inflammatory disorders for pets.

About Zander Therapeutics Inc. and Entest BioMedical Inc.:

Zander Therapeutics is a subsidiary of Entest BioMedical Inc. (OTC Pink: ENTB), a publicly traded biotechnology company focused on veterinary medicine. The Company seeks to develop small molecule and immune stimulating therapies for veterinary applications.

Currently, the Company's major interest is in developing small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in animals, which include arthritis.

Zander Therapeutics Inc. is the exclusive licensee for veterinary applications of Regen BioPharma Inc.'s (OTCQB: RGBP) (OTCQB: RGBPP) intellectual property and technology relating to NR2F6. NR2F6 is a molecular switch known as a 'orphan nuclear receptor', which controls genes associated with the immune response. Zander Therapeutics is solely focused on veterinary applications.

David Koos serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCQB: RGBP), Entest BioMedical Inc. (OTCPINK: ENTB) and Zander Therapeutics Inc. (subsidiary of Entest BioMedical Inc.).

