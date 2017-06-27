Theracos More Effectively Manages Both Data And Content With Medidata Solutions, Inc.’s Etmf And Etmf Archive Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medidata
(NASDAQ:MDSO), the leading global provider of cloud-based solutions and
data analytics for clinical research, today announced that Theracos
has expanded its use of the Medidata Clinical Cloud® to include
regulated content management (RCM) solutions, eTMF and eTMF Archive.
The increased complexity of clinical trials, coupled with additional
regulatory pressures, have significantly increased the need for sponsors
and clinical research organizations (CROs) to efficiently maintain and
extract both data and content in a complete and compliant manner.
“The addition of Medidata’s eTMF and eTMF Archive capabilities will
allow us to collaborate across our clinical trials with greater ease and
compliance,” said Dr. Albert Collinson, president and CEO of Theracos.
As part of the Medidata Clinical Cloud, Medidata eTMF allows users to
create, store, view, edit and collaborate on an entire TMF life cycle in
a single application with cutting-edge UX capabilities. With live
content integrity verification, life science companies are using this
fully-validated 21 CFR, Part 11 and Part 820-compliant system to assist
them with their compliance obligations.
“Our customers enjoy a unique advantage in the collection, management
and extraction of data and insights thanks to our comprehensive clinical
cloud, which encompasses all aspects of a clinical trial,” said Mike
Capone, chief operating officer at Medidata. “In today’s environment,
our unparalleled combination of industry experience and richness of
data, helps customers meet their regulatory requirements and eliminate
data and content-related obstacles which can delay clinical trials.”
Connect with Medidata
About Medidata
Medidata
is reinventing global drug and medical device development by creating
the industry's leading cloud-based solutions for clinical research.
Through our advanced applications and intelligent data analytics,
Medidata helps advance the scientific goals of life sciences customers
worldwide, including over 850 global pharmaceutical companies, biotech,
diagnostic and device firms, leading academic medical centers, and
contract research organizations.
The Medidata Clinical Cloud® brings a new level of quality and
efficiency to clinical trials that empower our customers to make more
informed decisions earlier and faster. Our unparalleled clinical trial
data assets provide deep insights that pave the way for future growth.
The Medidata Clinical Cloud is the primary technology solution powering
clinical trials for 18 of the world's top 25 global pharmaceutical
companies and is used by 18 of the top 25 medical device developers—from
study design and planning through execution, management and reporting.