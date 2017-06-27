Elanix (ELN) Launches Adherence App For Gynrepair Women’s Intimate Health Cream

NYON, Switzerland & POTSDAM, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elanix
Biotechnologies AG (FRA: ELN), a developer of tissue regeneration
products and specialty cosmetics in dermatology and gynecology,
announced today the launch of an adherence app for its topical women’s
health product, GYNrepair® cream. Specifically designed for
use on the intimate external mucosa, GYNrepair® cream soothes
the feeling of discomfort, twinges and dryness. GYNrepair®
cream contains a proprietary Cell Free Protein Complex (CFPC®),
including various proteins, such as collagen and fibronectin, and is
perfume-free. It was recently launched in the European Union and can be
ordered through Elanix’s subsidiary, Repair-A, at www.repair-a.com.
The app* allows women to easily monitor their external intimate zone
discomfort, by logging and tracking daily feeling of, among others,
discomfort, twinges and dryness, which also assists in discussions with
their doctor. Alerts can be set so that each day users are reminded to
apply the cream and to identify on a 1-10 scale, the level of their
intimate discomfort. These alerts can help women to benefit continuously
from the soothing properties of GYNrepair® cream and build
application times into their daily schedules. As each application has a
recommended volume, the app automatically estimates when a refill is
needed and offers one click to the website where it can be re-ordered.
The app is available in English, French and German and can be downloaded
from the App
Store and Google
Play Store.
“Smartphone apps are revolutionizing delivery of healthcare,
particularly in the field of adherence. Our user-friendly app will help
women schedule recommended application of GYNrepair® cream
into their busy lives. Elanix will continue to explore how additional
features on the app can provide benefits to our customers,” stated Tomas
Svoboda, CEO of Elanix Biotechnologies. “We have developed the app to
support commercialization expansion for GYNrepair® cream and
provide an easy to use, direct interface to our customers. This
interaction with our customers, we believe, will help drive commercial
success for the product.”
*Disclaimer – The app does not store personal data and is not intended
for diagnostic purposes.
About Women’s Intimate Health
Approximately 10-15% of all women seeking gynecological help suffer from
intimate discomfort, twinges and dryness that result from several
conditions, including vestibulodynia, vulvodynia, pudendal nerve
entrapment and persistent genital arousal disorder. Recommended
treatment varies considerably from medications and creams to physical
therapy, stress management and holistic approaches.
REPAIR-A is dedicated to the development and marketing of
progenitor cell based CFPC® creams. Since its founding in
2007, REPAIR-A has marketed a CFPC® cream based on 30 years
of animal progenitor cell research and development that originated from
Professor Lee Ann Laurent-Applegate. Elanix Biotechnologies acquired
REPAIR-A in September 2016 to add a commercially-ready, synergistic
progenitor cell-based product portfolio, enabling early revenue
generation.
Elanix Biotechnologies AG (FRA: ELN) develops and commercializes
tissue regeneration products for acute wound care, dermatological and
gynecological applications, and provides services in cell technologies.
The company was founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University
Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented
human progenitor cell technology. Progenitor cells are fully
differentiated yet immunologically neutral cells that are very potent
inducers of tissue growth and healing. Elanix owns GMP certified Master
and Working human cell banks with vast quantities of cells.
Elanix is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, with its registered office
in Potsdam, Germany, and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under
the symbol ELN. For more information and updates, visit www.elanixbiotechnologies.com.
