KaloBios (KBIO) Release: Benznidazole IND For Chagas Disease Receives Clearance By FDA

Open IND is a significant step to advancing the benznidazole development program



Company remains on track to submit a New Drug Application in the first quarter of 2018

BRISBANE, Calif., June 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:KBIO), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases, today announced its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for benznidazole is open, and a key part of the program can proceed as planned toward gaining potential approval as a treatment for Chagas disease, a neglected tropical disease.

“We have taken big steps over the past year since we brought KaloBios out of bankruptcy, consistently delivering on our projected milestones, building momentum with this challenging but important program and transforming to operational excellence despite many legacy obstacles,” said Cameron Durrant, MD, chairman and CEO of KaloBios. “The open IND allows us to move into what we expect to be the latter half of our benznidazole program for Chagas disease, a silent killer that affects more than 350,000 people in the U.S.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed acceptance of the company’s benznidazole IND on May 26, 2017, and the IND became effective 30 days after that date.

The benznidazole program remains on track for a New Drug Application (NDA) submission in the first quarter of 2018. Earlier this year, the company announced it received positive guidance from the FDA, supporting the company’s proposed 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for benznidazole using data obtained from previously conducted studies to demonstrate safety and efficacy in the treatment of Chagas disease within the U.S. Upon FDA approval, benznidazole may be eligible for a neglected tropical disease priority review voucher (PRV), based on criteria specified by the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act.

About Benznidazole

Benznidazole is an oral anti-parasitic medication used in the treatment of Chagas disease, caused by a protozoan parasite Trypanosoma cruzi carried and transmitted by triatomine insects (often called "kissing bugs"). An estimated 350,000 people in the United States are infected with Chagas disease, which, if left untreated, can lead to serious and potentially life-threatening cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal and neurological complications. According to a May 2017 PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases paper, those infected have an almost 18 times average higher risk of death from Chagas-related cardiac issues than those not infected. Benznidazole is the current preferred treatment for Chagas disease in other parts of the world but is not currently approved by the FDA in the U.S.

About KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:KBIO) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases through innovative and responsible business models. Lead compounds in the KaloBios portfolio are benznidazole for the potential treatment of Chagas disease in the U.S., and the proprietary monoclonal antibodies, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Lenzilumab has potential for treatment of various rare diseases, including hematologic cancers such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and potentially juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML). For more information, visit www.kalobios.com.

