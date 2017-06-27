908 Devices Launches 3-In-1 GC-HPMS Analyzer To Increase Quality And Efficiency Throughout Cannabis Production And Testing Industries

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--908
Devices, a pioneer of analytical devices for chemical and
biomolecule analysis, today announced the introduction of the G908
3-in-1 Cannabis Analyzer. This innovative device combines the Company’s
patented and award-winning high-pressure
mass spectrometry™ (HPMS) technology with the separating power
of ballistic gas chromatography (GC), enabling customers throughout the
cannabis testing industry to perform three state required tests on one
device: total
potency, terpenes
and residual
solvents. As a result, users at all skill levels can accelerate the
analysis process for a wide range of compounds associated with cannabis
production, reducing analysis time by more than 80 percent to save both
time and money.
“As we march towards our goal of making gold-standard analysis more
accessible, we saw a real opportunity to bring our powerful GC-HPMS
technology combination to the cannabis testing industry,” said Dr. Kevin
J. Knopp, President and CEO, 908 Devices. “With G908, all those involved
in the production, testing, and distribution of cannabis products will
benefit from an easy-to-use, affordable device that can keep pace with
continuous changes in regulations and testing needs.”
With state regulations requiring products to pass safety, purity and
quality tests before distribution, those involved in the growing,
manufacturing and testing of cannabis products need a fast,
rigorous analysis solution to ensure compliance. Unlike legacy
instruments found in today’s laboratories, this 3-in-1 analyzer is
easy-to-use and offers professional-grade analysis on cannabis strains
at the push of a button. Designed for durability and transportability,
G908 can rapidly perform testing in the laboratory and at remote
field-based settings. What’s more, G908 is a cost-effective device. Not
only does the device cost less than legacy lab instruments, it was
designed with field serviceable components and very few required
consumables, so maintenance and upkeep costs are significantly
reduced. This eases the financial burden placed on growers, producers
and labs looking to streamline acquisition of new instruments.
In the lab, G908’s small footprint and compound selectivity eliminates
the need for multiple, complex analytical instruments. The combination
of HPMS and GC provides exceptionally fast compositional analysis,
enabling technicians to scale up operations and successfully manage the
hundreds of samples they need to test each day. Notably, G908 can
perform analysis on residual solvents 5x faster than legacy instruments
in the lab. For growers and producers, on-site testing capabilities will
significantly increase their chances of passing state-sanctioned
testing. The ability to test products on-site throughout the
cultivation, extraction and manufacturing processes provides growers and
producers with the ability to determine optimum harvest conditions, and
identify potential product quality problems early to take corrective
action. In turn, this reduces the risk of having batches quarantined or
destroyed.
“The lack of standardization throughout the industry has proved to be
challenging as we work towards compliance while also trying to remain
profitable,” said Dr. Christopher J. Hudalla, Founder and Chief
Scientific Officer, ProVerde Laboratories. “As this industry matures,
and the number of samples we receive for testing continues to grow,
G908’s rapid analysis will be a game-changer for our team. This
disruptive technique will enable us to keep pace with the number of
samples we receive without having to compromise on accuracy. By
leveraging G908, we can continue our mission of revolutionizing the
state’s medical marijuana industry while also serving as a resource for
doctors and researchers examining the medicinal uses of marijuana.”
“Users throughout the industry – regardless of skill level – will
benefit from the fast-compositional analysis provided by this new
cannabis analyzer,” said Dr. Graham Shelver, Commercial Leader, Applied
Markets, 908 Devices.“ From accurate terpene profiling with component
mass confirmation and calculation of solvent residue concentrations in
complex matrices to neutral cannabinoid total potency results, G908
rapidly identifies and quantifies a wide selection of compounds present
in cannabis strains. As a result, customers in both testing labs and at
production facilities will be well equipped for detecting and
identifying molecules at the concentration limits this industry
requires.”
To learn more about 908 Devices’ G908
3-in-1 Cannabis Analyzer, please visit: www.908devices.com/products/g908/,
email G908@908Devices.com or
meet the team by visiting us at the Cannabis
Science Conference, booth #139 and CannaGrow
Expo, booth #215. For those looking to make a purchase, 908 Devices most
recently signed a co-exclusive agreement with Quantum
Analytics. Under the terms of this agreement, U.S. customers across
the full range of applied markets will also be able to purchase the G908
analyzer directly from Quantum Analytics with financing options for
cannabis customers also available.
For company news and updates, follow us on Twitter at @908Devices and
on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/908-devices.
About 908 Devices
908
Devices is democratizing chemical analysis by way of mass
spectrometry, offering point-of-need chemical and biomolecule analysis
devices ranging from rugged, handheld chemical detection tools to
compact, tiny footprint analyzers and fast separation devices. These
purpose-built and user-centric devices serve a range of industries,
including safety & security, life sciences, cannabis, hydrocarbon
processing, and other applied markets. 908 Devices is headquartered in
the heart of Boston where they research, design and manufacture
innovative products based on high-pressure
mass spectrometry™ (HPMS) and microfluidic separation technology.
For more information, visit http://908devices.com/.