Opiant Pharma Announces FDA Orange Book Listing For New NARCAN Nasal Spray Patent

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (OTCQB:OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing pharmacological treatments for addictions and eating disorders, today announced that its most recently issued U.S. Patent No. 9,629,965 covering the formulation and methods of use for NARCAN® Nasal Spray (“NARCAN”), is now listed in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) publication, Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations, commonly known as the Orange Book.



“We now have five Orange Book-listed patents for NARCAN and are encouraged by our solid intellectual property position and enhanced product exclusivity,” said Roger Crystal, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Opiant. “This latest patent also has the potential to be valuable for some of Opiant’s additional programs.”

U.S. Patent No. 9,629,965 claims intranasal formulations, devices comprising them, and methods of treatment of opioid overdose for the four-milligram dose of NARCAN. An Orange Book listing requires an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) applicant seeking FDA approval of a generic version of NARCAN to notify the Company and its partner, Adapt Pharma, before it can obtain FDA approval. This would be subject to a 30-month stay of marketing approval and potentially longer if such notification occurs and a patent infringement suit is successful.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing pharmacological treatments for addictions and eating disorders. NIDA, a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), describes these disorders as chronic relapsing brain diseases which burden society at both the individual and community levels. With its innovative opioid antagonist nasal delivery technology, Opiant is positioned to become a leader in these treatment markets. Its first product, NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is approved for marketing in the U.S. and Canada by the company’s partner, Adapt Pharma Limited. For more information please visit: www.opiant.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

