OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. Announces Market Readiness Of Its Cannabinoid-Based Topical Cream For Skin Conditions Starting With Psoriasis

About OWCP's Active Cannabinoid-based Psoriasis Cream

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease that causes red, scaly patches to appear on the skin, and can be associated with other serious health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease and depression. Skin cells in patients with psoriasis grow at an abnormally fast rate, causing a buildup of lesions that tend to burn and itch. While the real cause of psoriasis is not known, genetics are believed to play a major role in its development. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, psoriasis affects 7.5 million people in the United States. According to Global Data and the World Health Organization, the reported prevalence of psoriasis in countries ranges between 0.09% and 11.4%, making psoriasis a serious global problem with at least 100 million individuals affected worldwide. The global market of psoriasis treatments expected to increase from a value of $6.6 billion in 2014 to more than $13.3 billion by 2024.

OWCP has developed a proprietary active cannabinoid-based topical cream for psoriasis management, with the objective of reducing the skin dryness of patients suffering from the disease. It was shown from these studies that OWC topical cream treats the main symptoms of psoriasis mainly reducing keratinocytes (epidermis cell) proliferation and reducing inflammation markers related to psoriasis. The Company previously reported trial results that concluded that after application of the Company's active cannabinoid-based topical cream formulation, there was up to a 70% improvement in a variety of inflammation markers directly associated with Psoriasis.

About OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp.

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp., through its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, One World Cannabis Ltd., (collectively 'OWC' or the 'Company') conducts medical research and clinical trials to develop cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and treatments for conditions including multiple myeloma, psoriasis, fibromyalgia, PTSD, and migraines.

OWCP is also developing unique delivery systems for the effective delivery and dosage of medical cannabis. All OWCP research is conducted at leading Israeli hospitals and scientific institutions and led by internationally renowned investigators. The Company's Research Division is focused on pursuing clinical trials evaluating the effectiveness of cannabinoids and cannabis-based products for the treatment of various medical conditions, while its Consulting Division is dedicated to helping governments and companies navigate complex international cannabis regulatory frameworks.

For more information visit: http://www.owcpharma.com/.



Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains 'forward-looking statements' as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, filing patent applications, product development, and business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCQB: OWCP) periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Contact Information:

Mordechai Bignitz

Chairman and CEO

Email: mordechai.bignitz@owcpharma.com

Tel: +972(0)3-770-8526



SOURCE OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp.