Eurofins Genomics Announces The US Launch Of Plasmid Verification Services

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers sometimes spend valuable resources and time troubleshooting inconsistent data while working with a plasmid only to realize that the plasmid was not what they assumed it was! Eurofins Genomics now has an inexpensive solution that will verify the complete plasmid sequence so that researchers can perform and analyze their experimental data with confidence.

Researchers routinely sub-clone genes into vectors stored in the lab or use plasmids received from a collaborator to conduct experiments. The sequence integrity of the stored plasmid is dependent on several factors, including the nature of the host cell, the type of the plasmid, and other environmental factors. Errors or mutations in the parent vector can sometimes lead to unintended downstream effects, resulting in confounding experimental data and/or lost time and resources. The Plasmid Verification services provided by Eurofins Genomics US is aimed at providing that extra level of confidence in the sequence of the entire plasmid at a significantly lower cost than that required for Primer Walking services. Researchers submitting samples for Plasmid Verification services can expect to receive the variant table and the FASTA sequence files of the plasmid.

"Complete plasmid sequencing services is yet another new addition to our arsenal of high-quality genomics goods and services that will enable researchers to advance their research goals in a cost effective and timely manner," said Sumit Gupta, President of Eurofins Genomics US. For more information on these genomics products and services, visit www.eurofinsgenomics.com

About Eurofins Genomics

Eurofins Genomics company is an international provider of DNA sequencing services, genotyping services, DNA synthesis products, and bioinformatics services for pharma, diagnostics, food, agriculture, biotechnological, and research markets. Eurofins Genomics operates leading R&D and production sites in the USA, Canada, Germany, India, and Japan.

Eurofins Genomics is the genomic services brand of the Eurofins Group, the worldwide leader in food, environmental and pharmaceutical testing. With EUR 2.54 billion in annual revenues and over 27,000 employees across over 310 sites in 39 countries, Eurofins Scientific is a leading international group of laboratories providing a unique range of analytical testing services to the pharmaceutical, food, environmental and consumer products industries and to governments. The Group provides its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Contacts:

James Corne

Eurofins Genomics

502-302-6351

jamescorne@eurofins.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eurofins-genomics-announces-the-us-launch-of-plasmid-verification-services-300479644.html

SOURCE Eurofins Genomics