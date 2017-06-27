Besse Medical, A Part Of AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Broadens Inventory Management Portfolio Through PODIS Acquisition

WEST CHESTER, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Besse Medical, a leading pharmaceutical supplier and solutions partner and part of AmerisourceBergen, announces the acquisition of Physician Office Drug Inventory System (PODIS®), a cloud-based inventory and billing reconciliation system. The acquisition of PODIS® , which took place earlier this month, adds another offering to Besse Medical’s innovative portfolio of inventory management solutions.

The PODIS® platform is now exclusively offered through Besse Medical and will receive a series of enhancements to better address the needs of practice offices, including:

Besse Medical and pharmacy partner distribution integration, including electronic ordering and pre-labeling of products

Full electronic data interchange capabilities, which will wrap-in purchase orders, invoicing and payment information

“To us, being a leading supplier and partner means understanding what our customers value and need to succeed,” said Mick Besse, President of Besse Medical. “We know that innovation is crucial to our customers, and that’s why we are fully committed to continuing our investment in inventory management and related practice technologies. The addition of PODIS® and our attention to its enhancements will continue our tradition of excellent service and ingenuity and provide innovative options that can meet the needs of any practice.”

The PODIS® system uses barcode labels to track every dose of medication used in practice offices and interfaces with the practice management system to ensure proper billing and complete payment. Automating the drug ordering and tracking process creates an integrated order-to-reimbursement solution. Practices can seamlessly order medications, track shipments and invoices, and have insight into billing accuracy versus drug utilization. The integrated inventory solution allows practices to enhance productivity, keeping providers focused on creating healthier futures for patients.

Besse Medical will continue to offer and invest in its CubixxMD® product, a cloud-based solution that allows practices to manage inventory from multiple locations including desktop computers, mobile devices or medical-grade, RFID-enabled refrigerator cabinets. With CubixxMD® and the addition of PODIS®, Besse Medical is able to deliver more inventory management options to practices. Inventory management solutions go hand-in-hand with pharmaceutical distribution services to ensure a secure supply chain from manufacturers to practices to patients.

Serving customers across multiple therapeutic areas, Besse Medical is the country's largest supplier of specialty pharmaceuticals, injectables, biologicals, vaccines and diagnostics to specialty physician practices. For more information about Besse Medical and its inventory management solutions, please visit www.besse.com.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Global pharmaceutical manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial success for their products. Powered by our 19,000 associates, we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #11 on the Fortune 500, with more than $146 billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries. Learn more at amerisourcebergen.com.