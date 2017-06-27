Besse Medical, A Part Of AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Broadens Inventory Management Portfolio Through PODIS Acquisition

WEST CHESTER, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Besse Medical, a leading pharmaceutical supplier and solutions partner
and part of AmerisourceBergen, announces the acquisition of Physician
Office Drug Inventory System (PODIS®), a cloud-based
inventory and billing reconciliation system. The acquisition of PODIS®,
which took place earlier this month, adds another offering to
Besse Medical’s innovative portfolio of inventory management solutions.
The PODIS® platform is now exclusively offered through Besse
Medical and will receive a series of enhancements to better address the
needs of practice offices, including:
-
Besse Medical and pharmacy partner distribution integration, including
electronic ordering and pre-labeling of products
-
Full electronic data interchange capabilities, which will wrap-in
purchase orders, invoicing and payment information
“To us, being a leading supplier and partner means understanding what
our customers value and need to succeed,” said Mick Besse, President of
Besse Medical. “We know that innovation is crucial to our customers, and
that’s why we are fully committed to continuing our investment in
inventory management and related practice technologies. The addition of
PODIS® and our attention to its enhancements will continue
our tradition of excellent service and ingenuity and provide innovative
options that can meet the needs of any practice.”
The PODIS® system uses barcode labels to track every dose of
medication used in practice offices and interfaces with the practice
management system to ensure proper billing and complete payment.
Automating the drug ordering and tracking process creates an integrated
order-to-reimbursement solution. Practices can seamlessly order
medications, track shipments and invoices, and have insight into billing
accuracy versus drug utilization. The integrated inventory solution
allows practices to enhance productivity, keeping providers focused on
creating healthier futures for patients.
Besse Medical will continue to offer and invest in its CubixxMD®
product, a cloud-based solution that allows practices to manage
inventory from multiple locations including desktop computers, mobile
devices or medical-grade, RFID-enabled refrigerator cabinets. With
CubixxMD® and the addition of PODIS®, Besse
Medical is able to deliver more inventory management options to
practices. Inventory management solutions go hand-in-hand with
pharmaceutical distribution services to ensure a secure supply chain
from manufacturers to practices to patients.
Serving customers across multiple therapeutic areas, Besse Medical is
the country's largest supplier of specialty pharmaceuticals,
injectables, biologicals, vaccines and diagnostics to specialty
physician practices. For more information about Besse Medical and its
inventory management solutions, please visit www.besse.com.
About AmerisourceBergen
AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving
services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of
thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock
producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain.
Global pharmaceutical manufacturers depend on us for services that drive
commercial success for their products. Powered by our 19,000 associates,
we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures.
AmerisourceBergen is ranked #11 on the Fortune 500, with more than $146
billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Valley Forge,
Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries. Learn more at amerisourcebergen.com.