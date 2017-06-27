Pfizer (PFE) Breaks Ground On New R&D Facility In Chesterfield, Missouri

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Pfizer Inc., (NYSE:PFE) one of the world’s premier
biopharmaceutical companies, broke ground on a state-of-the art Research
and Development (R&D) and process development facility at 875 W.
Chesterfield Parkway, Chesterfield, MO. The new campus will be owned by
Pfizer and will bring together more than 450 employees who currently
work at multiple locations which the company leases in the St. Louis
area. Pfizer expects to hire an additional 80 employees over the coming
years to support research at the site. Construction is expected to be
complete by mid-2019.
The facility will provide approximately 295,000 square feet of R&D space
to house Pfizer’s BioTherapeutics Pharmaceutical Sciences group and
enabling partners. This team is responsible for advancing Pfizer’s
biologics, vaccines, and gene therapy portfolio by developing
manufacturing processes and dosage forms applying state-of-the-art
analytical technologies, conducting non-GMP manufacturing and scale-up
studies. This critical work enables the development of potential new
medicines to treat ailments in oncology, rare disease, internal
medicine, inflammation & immunology, and vaccines, including biosimilars.
“We’ve been proud to call Missouri home since 2002,” said John Ludwig,
Senior Vice President of BioTherapeutics Pharmaceutical Sciences for
Pfizer. “During this time, we’ve benefitted from the excellent life
sciences workforce based in Missouri, and also from a strong partnership
with the State, St. Louis County, and the St. Louis Economic Development
Partnership. All of these were important factors as we sought a new home
where we could continue to evolve our business over the coming years.”
"This is an important project that will create good-paying jobs for
Missourians. We're proud that Pfizer is investing and growing in
Missouri," said Gov. Eric Greitens.
“There was a lot of competition for this facility,” said St. Louis
County Executive Steve Stenger. “It makes sense an innovative company
like Pfizer--that is at the forefront of its industry--recognizes the
advantages of expanding in St. Louis County. I think that is a testament
to our business-friendly climate and the quality of our workforce in St.
Louis County. Our workers are well-educated and tech savvy. They are
ready to do the important work that will be done here to save lives
around the world.”
As part of the strategic incentives package from St. Louis County and
the State of Missouri, Pfizer is donating $20,000 to the local Parkway
School District to support STEM education.
New state-of-the-art features of the campus will include a floor plan
which provides flexible laboratory layouts, scientific casework and
utility hookups, open office and collaboration spaces and increased
conferencing technologies where researchers can collaborate. CRG is
providing design-build management services, partnering with Clayco as
the design-builder. All architecture, landscape design, engineering,
interior and lab/process design was provided by Forum and Ewing Cole.
The St. Louis site is an important part of Pfizer’s worldwide R&D
network, which includes locations in La Jolla, Calif.; Pearl River, NY;
Groton, Conn.; and Cambridge and Andover, Mass.
Pfizer Inc.: Working together for a healthier worldTM
At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies
to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive
to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery,
development and manufacture of healthcare products. Our global portfolio
includes medicines and vaccines as well as many of the world's
best-known consumer healthcare products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues
work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness,
prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases
of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's
premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with
health care providers, governments and local communities to support and
expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For
more than 150 years, Pfizer has worked to make a difference for all who
rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to
investors on our website at www.pfizer.com.
In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com
and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer
and @Pfizer_News,
LinkedIn,
YouTube
and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.
DISCLOSURE NOTICE:
The information contained in this release is as of June 27, 2017.
Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements
contained in this release as the result of new information or future
events or developments.
This release contains forward-looking information about Pfizer’s
marketed and investigational oncology portfolio, including its potential
benefits, that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or
implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other
things, uncertainties regarding the commercial success of Pfizer’s
oncology products; the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical study
commencement and completion dates and regulatory submission dates, as
well as the possibility of unfavorable study results, including
unfavorable new clinical data and additional analyses of existing
clinical data; risks associated with initial data; the risk that
clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations, and, even
when we view data as sufficient to support the safety and/or
effectiveness of a product candidate, regulatory authorities may not
share our views and may require additional data or may deny approval
altogether; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the
design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when drug
applications may be filed in any jurisdictions for any potential
indications for Pfizer’s oncology products and product candidates;
whether and when any drug applications that are pending or that may be
filed may be approved by regulatory authorities, which will depend on
the assessment by such regulatory authorities of the benefit-risk
profile suggested by the totality of the efficacy and safety information
submitted; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding labeling and
other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential
of Pfizer’s oncology products and product candidates; and competitive
developments.
A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in
Pfizer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December
31, 2016 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the
sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking
Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in
its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov
and www.pfizer.com.