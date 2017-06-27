Elekta Chooses Brainlab To Distribute Stereotactic Neurosurgical Solutions Within Selected Markets In Europe

STOCKHOLM and MUNICH, June 26, 2017 At the 17th Quadrennial Meeting of the World Society for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery (WSSFN, June 26-29), Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) and Brainlab announced an agreement according to which Brainlab will be the authorized distributor of Elekta's stereotactic solutions for neurosurgery in selected markets.

"Elekta is a leader of equipment for stereotactic neurosurgery and Brainlab has a strong presence in the neurosurgery market with its software solutions," says François Pointurier, Elekta Senior Vice President, Western and Central Europe. "This collaboration helps to strengthen and streamline the service and support to our customers starting in France, Belgium, Poland, Liechtenstein, Luxemburg, Portugal and Spain. With this, they will be able to access a complete solution from a single source."

"A distribution partnership between Brainlab and Elekta will provide clinicians with improved and standardized stereotactic neurosurgery workflows," commented Stefan Vilsmeier, Brainlab President and CEO.

In 2016, Elekta and Brainlab began their collaboration by focusing on interoperability and safety of stereotactic surgery by integrating Elekta's Leksell® Vantage Stereotactic System into Brainlab Elements Stereotaxy software for stereotactic planning. This collaboration includes products which are a works in progress with releases expected in the near future.

"This latest collaboration between our companies will be mutually beneficial, strengthening our respective combined offer in neurosurgery," says Maurits Wolleswinkel, Elekta's Chief Strategy Officer. "By joining forces in sales and support, we aim to strengthen our relationship with the neurosurgery community by offering more solutions from the Elekta portfolio."

Elekta's products that are part of the agreement include the Leksell Vantage Stereotactic System, the company's latest-generation system for target localization and coordinate referencing for precision neurosurgery. Leksell Vantage head frame is constructed of a novel epoxy composite and is designed to improve imaging quality, speed and patient comfort in neurosurgery procedures.

Leksell Vantage Stereotactic System received CE Mark in March 2017 and has recently been used in clinical practice for the first time at The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Queens Square (London, England) and Karolinska University Hospital (Stockholm, Sweden). The system is currently pending 510(k) clearance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Other Elekta solutions that are included in the agreement are Leksell Stereotactic System® and Elekta MicroDrive.

Brainlab Elements Stereotaxy software is the successor to the longstanding, widely-used iPlan Stereotaxy. The new generation of stereotactic planning software is packed with a wide range of features including patient-specific anatomical mapping, fibertracking and 3D shapes for trajectories. In combination with Elements Lead Localization, Brainlab software aims to extend the stereotactic procedure beyond pre-op planning, continuing after surgery.

Brainlab Elements Stereotaxy and Lead Localization have received CE Mark and are commercially available within the United States. Both software applications are installed at institutions for clinical use.

Among the world leaders in the development of stereotactic neurosurgical solutions, Elekta and Brainlab have collaborated several times over the years in the integration and marketing of their respective products.

To learn more about Vantage, visit www.elekta.com/neuroscience. To learn more about Brainlab Elements planning software, visit www.brainlab.com.

