Polymedco Acquires U.S. Distribution Rights To The PATHFAST Product Line

CORTLANDT MANOR, N.Y., June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Polymedco is pleased to announce that Polymedco, Inc. has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the PATHFAST product line and will begin distribution on July 1, 2017.

PATHFAST, manufactured by LSI Medience Corporation, is an easy to use, bench-top chemiluminescent immunoassay analyzer providing affordable, core-lab quality results from whole blood samples in under 17 minutes. With the flexibility to run up to six tests simultaneously, and results that are unaffected by hemolysis, PATHFAST ensures accurate results are available to the caregiver quickly improving patient outcomes, and overall cardiac care. Test menu includes Troponin I, NTproBNP, CK-MB, Myoglobin, hsCRP, and D-Dimer.

"We are excited about the partnership with LSI Medience Corporation and the opportunity to distribute the PATHFAST product line," stated Polymedco president Drew Cervasio. "PATHFAST rounds out our product offering and affords us the opportunity to enter the critical care arena."

"With their long history of success in the industry, we have great expectations that Polymedco will be able to leverage their sales expertise and distribution channels to significantly expand the US PATHFAST business," said Akio Ito, president of LSI Medience Corporation.

LSI Medience Corporation is a member of the Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Group, which is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LSI Medience is the first company in Japan to establish a business style that combines clinical and diagnostic laboratory testing services with in vitro diagnostics (IVD) and pharmaceutical development support. LSI Medience's globally accepted PATHFAST system, a rapid point-of-care immunochemistry analyzer, has been exported to more than 40 countries. Throughout almost five decades of IVD business, customers in various chemical and diagnostic industry segments have come to trust and rely on LSI Medience's competence and strength, as represented by the superior quality of their products and customized solutions.

Since 1980, Polymedco has evolved into a leading manufacturer, marketer, and distributor in the clinical laboratory marketplace. Polymedco supplies clinical diagnostic test kits and POC devices that are specialized in chemistry, hematology and cancer screening. Polymedco is a world leader in non-invasive colorectal cancer screening technology, providing the new standard of care with the OC-Auto®, OC-Light® S and Epi proColon® product lines.

For More Information, please visit our website: http://www.polymedco.com or contact us at 800-431-2123 or info@polymedco.com.

