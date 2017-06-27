AVEO Oncology (AVEO) Announces $14 Million In Aggregate Gross Proceeds From Hercules Credit Facility And At-The-Market Stock Offerings

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVEO Oncology (NASDAQ:AVEO) today announced that it has secured $14
million in aggregate gross proceeds through its credit facility with
Hercules Capital, Inc. (Hercules) and the sale of common stock via its
at-the-market issuance sales agreement with FBR & Co. (FBR).
Pursuant to its 2010 loan and security agreement with Hercules, as
amended in 2016, AVEO intends to draw down an additional $5 million in
funding from Hercules and will defer the commencement of principal
payments on its aggregate loan balance by six months from July 1, 2017
until January 1, 2018. Pursuant to its February 2015 at-the-market
issuance sales agreement with FBR, AVEO has issued and sold shares of
common stock for gross proceeds of $9 million, effectively exhausting
the balance of its aggregate $17.9 million facility. Gross proceeds of
the common stock sales are subject to a commission of 2%. AVEO believes
that, with the addition of these resources to its existing cash on hand,
its planned operations will be funded into the fourth quarter of 2018.
This guidance excludes, among other things, any potential revenues from
or payments to EUSA or other portfolio partnerships.
Pursuant to AVEO’s December 2015 agreement with EUSA Pharma, the
European licensee for lead candidate, tivozanib, AVEO is eligible to
receive a $4 million research and development reimbursement payment from
EUSA if the European Commission grants marketing approval for tivozanib,
in addition to up to $12 million in additional milestones based on
member state reimbursement and regulatory approvals, as well as a tiered
royalty ranging from a low double-digit up to mid-twenty percent on net
sales of tivozanib in the agreement’s territories. On June 23, 2017,
AVEO announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use
(CHMP), the scientific committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA),
has recommended FOTIVDA™ (tivozanib) for approval as a treatment for
patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
“AVEO now has resources that we expect will take us well past the
anticipated first quarter 2018 readout of the TIVO-3 trial, our U.S.
pivotal trial in third-line RCC,” said Michael Bailey, president and
chief executive officer of AVEO. “With progress made to date in all
three pillars of our tivozanib strategy, including European registration
strategy, our North American clinical and regulatory strategy (TIVO-3),
and our immunotherapy combination strategy (TiNivo), we look forward to
a number of potential transformative events in the coming months. We
intend to continue to maintain our streamlined operations, while
leveraging external resources and our prior investments in tivozanib’s
commercial launch preparation, to ensure that our resources are directed
toward maximizing the value of our pipeline for patients and our
shareholders.”
About AVEO
AVEO Oncology (AVEO) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to
advancing a broad portfolio of targeted therapeutics for oncology and
other areas of unmet medical need. The Company is focused on seeking to
develop and commercialize its lead candidate tivozanib, a potent,
selective, long half-life inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth
factor 1, 2 and 3 receptors, in North America as a treatment for renal
cell carcinoma. AVEO is leveraging multiple partnerships aimed at
developing and commercializing tivozanib in oncology indications outside
of North America, and at progressing its pipeline of novel therapeutic
candidates in cancer, cachexia (wasting syndrome) and pulmonary arterial
hypertension (PAH). For more information, please visit the company’s
website at www.aveooncology.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements of AVEO that
involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than
statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are
forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,”
“intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “could,” “should,” “would,”
“will,” “seek,” “look forward,” “advance,” “goal,” “strategy,” or the
negative of these terms or other similar expressions, are intended to
identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking
statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking
statements include, among others, statements about AVEO’s cash balances
and the period in which it anticipates cash will be available to fund
its operations; the potential for tivozanib to be approved by the EC as
a treatment for RCC; the potential benefits of tivozanib both as a
stand-alone agent and in combination with other therapies; AVEO’s
expectations regarding the receipt of payments under its agreement with
EUSA and the potential for such payments, if received, to favorably
impact its financial condition; AVEO’s beliefs about the potential for
transformative events to occur in the coming months; AVEO’s plans to
continue to maintain its streamlined operations, leverage external
resources and investments, and direct its resources toward maximizing
value; timing of the anticipated readout of the TIVO-3 trial; AVEO’s and
its collaborators’ future discovery, development and commercialization
plans and efforts, including without limitation with respect to
tivozanib, ficlatuzumab and AVEO’s other programs and platforms; and
AVEO’s strategy, prospects, plans and objectives. AVEO has based its
expectations and estimates on assumptions that may prove to be
incorrect. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on these expectations and estimates. Actual results or events
could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations
disclosed in the forward-looking statements that AVEO makes due to a
number of important factors, including risks relating to AVEO’s ability
to enter into and maintain its third party collaboration agreements, and
its ability, and the ability of its licensees and other partners, to
achieve development and commercialization objectives under these
arrangements; AVEO’s ability, and the ability of its licensees, to
demonstrate to the satisfaction of applicable regulatory agencies the
safety, efficacy and clinically meaningful benefit of AVEO’s product
candidates, including without limitation risks relating to the ability
of EUSA to successfully obtain approval of tivozanib from the EC. AVEO
faces other risks relating to its business as well, including risks
relating to its ability to successfully enroll and complete clinical
trials, including the TIVO-3 and TiNivo studies; AVEO’s ability to
achieve and maintain compliance with all regulatory requirements
applicable to its product candidates; AVEO’s ability to obtain and
maintain adequate protection for intellectual property rights relating
to its product candidates and technologies; developments, expenses and
outcomes related to AVEO’s ongoing shareholder litigation; AVEO’s
ability to successfully implement its strategic plans; AVEO’s ability to
raise the substantial additional funds required to achieve its goals,
including those goals pertaining to the development and
commercialization of tivozanib; unplanned capital requirements; adverse
general economic and industry conditions; competitive factors; and those
risks discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s
Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of
Operations—Liquidity and Capital Resources” included in AVEO’s Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, its quarterly
reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings that AVEO may make with the
SEC in the future. The forward-looking statements in this press release
represent AVEO’s views as of the date of this press release. AVEO
anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views
to change. While AVEO may elect to update these forward-looking
statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any
obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these
forward-looking statements as representing AVEO's views as of any date
other than the date of this press release.