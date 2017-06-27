PPD (PPDI) Appoints Experienced Industry Leader To Guide PPD Laboratories

WILMINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD)
today announced it has appointed Christopher C. Fikry, M.D., as
executive vice president of PPD® Laboratories.
PPD Laboratories offers the most comprehensive set of laboratory
services in the industry, spanning bioanalytical, biomarkers,
central lab, GMP and vaccine sciences. From preclinical studies through
late stage research, PPD Laboratories’ services are designed to
accelerate development for small molecules, biologics and vaccines.
“Chris will apply his extensive industry experience and leadership
skills to guide the continued growth of our laboratory business by
ensuring exceptional quality and service for our clients,” said William
Sharbaugh, chief operating officer for PPD. “With pharmaceutical and
biotech companies’ needs in clear focus, Chris and our talented lab
teams will continue to bring our clients world-class scientific
expertise, state-of-the-art technology and a commitment to innovation in
helping develop new life-changing therapies.”
Fikry joins PPD from Quest Diagnostics, where he served most recently as
vice president and general manager for oncology and companion
diagnostics. He took on this role after having served as vice president
of clinical trials, a role in which he led the company’s central
laboratory, biomarker and companion diagnostic services.
Previously, Fikry was with Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics, Inc.,
where he developed a track record of success in a variety of roles,
including director of strategic planning, head of U.S. influenza, travel
vaccine and meningococcal vaccine franchises and commercial leadership
roles, including vice president of U.S. marketing. He began his career
as a project leader with The Boston Consulting Group.
Fikry earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from New York University and
a medical degree and MBA from the University of Pennsylvania.
About PPD
PPD is a leading global contract
research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug
development, laboratory
and lifecycle management services. Our clients and partners include pharmaceutical,
biotechnology,
medical
device, academic and government
organizations. With offices in 47 countries and more than 19,000
professionals worldwide, PPD applies innovative technologies,
therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to help clients
and partners bend the cost and time curve of drug development to deliver
life-changing therapies that improve health. For more information, visit www.ppdi.com.
