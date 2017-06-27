Bioiberica Release: Chondroitin Sulfate CS b-Bioactive Proves Symptomatic Efficacy And Delays Knee Osteoarthritis Progression

BARCELONA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chondroitin sulfate CS
b-Bioactive® (made by Bioiberica)
delays osteoarthritis progression and is as effective as the
anti-inflamatory drug celecoxib for improving the disease’s symptoms.
These are the main conclusions of a new published clinical essay presented
by Professor
Jean Pierre Pelletier at the recent celebrated Annual
European Congress of Rheumatology; being held in Madrid, Spain.
The MOSAIC
clinical essay (24 MOnth study on Structural changes in knee
osteoarthritis Assessed by mrI with Chondroitin sulfate) is a
multicenter, randomized, double blind, controlled and comparative study,
conducted by Bioiberica, carried out in five medical centers in Quebec
(Canada). 194 patients suffering from knee osteoarthritis with
inflammation (synovitis) and moderate pain were recruited to assess the
effects of chondroitin sulfate (1.200 mg/ day) and celecoxib (200 mg/
day) over the loss of cartilage volume in knee osteoarthritis after 24
months as the primary objective.
The participants underwent three Quantitative Magnetic Resonance scans:
one at the beginning of the study, a second one after one year and a
third one at the end of the study. The results revealed that the progression
of knee osteoarthritis is slower in patients receiving chondroitin
sulfate CS b-Bioactive®. More precisely, this group experienced a
statistically significant lower loss of cartilage volume as soon as
after the first year of treatment, in comparison with those patients who
received the anti inflammatory drug.
Patients treated with chondroitin sulfate had a decrease in synovitis
which was associated with a statistical significant decrease in
cartilage loss. In addition to that, a published
post hoc analysis of this clinical trial concludes that chondroitin
sulfate has also a protective effect at reducing the long-term
progression of knee OA structural changes by a decrease in the loss of
subchondral bone curvature.
“This data proves that chondroitin sulfate may delay the advance of
osteoarthritis in the long term, and identifies a possible new mode of
action of chondroitin sulfate”, affirmed Professor Pelletier.
The MOSAIC study also evaluated the effects of both products on the
disease’s symptoms. Among others, the study evaluated their effects on
pain, function, stiffness, joint swelling and effusion; concluding
that both treatments were equally efficient across the entire study,
reaching a clinically relevant symptom improvement of around 50%.