|
Lonza Group (LZAGY.US) Has Received All Regulatory Approvals To Move Forward With Acquisition Of Capsugel
6/27/2017 9:38:50 AM
Basel, Switzerland, 27 June 2017 – Lonza today announced that it has received all regulatory approvals for the proposed acquisition of Capsugel S.A. by Lonza. With all final regulatory approvals in place, Lonza can now complete the transaction, which is expected to close in the next days subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
About Lonza
Following the closing of the Capsugel acquisition, Lonza will further strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading and most-trusted suppliers to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. Lonza harnesses science and technology to create products that support safer and healthier living and that enhance the overall quality of life.
An integrated solutions provider serving the healthcare continuum, Lonza offers products and services from the custom development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients to innovative dosage forms for the pharma and consumer health and nutrition industries. In addition to drinking water sanitizers, nutraceuticals, antidandruff agents and other personal care ingredients, the company provides agricultural products, advanced coatings and composites and microbial control solutions that combat dangerous viruses, bacteria and other pathogens.
Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today is a well-respected global company with more than 40 major manufacturing and R&D facilities and about 10,000 full-time employees worldwide. Further information can be found at www.lonza.com.
Lonza Additional Information and Disclaimer
Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX-ST”). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST’s continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.
This announcement may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes," “estimates,” “plans," “projects," “anticipates," “expects," “intends," “may," “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions.
Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect Lonza Group Ltd’s current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Lonza Group Ltd’s business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.
Each of Lonza Group Ltd, BofA Merrill Lynch, UBS, and their respective affiliates expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Lonza Contact Details
Dirk Oehlers, Head Investor Relations
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 8540
dirk.oehlers@lonza.com
Dominik Werner, Head Corporate Communications
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 8798
dominik.werner@lonza.com
Constance Ward, Head External Communications
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 8840
constance.ward@lonza.com
comments powered by