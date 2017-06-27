MedX Partners With Govsphere To Develop New Software Platform For Medical Lumbar And Cervical Extension Machines

ORLANDO, Fla., June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MedX Holdings, Inc., the manufacturer and global distributor of MedX branded medical strengthening, testing and rehabilitation equipment, today announced that it has partnered with Govsphere, Inc., a leading developer of secure information sharing systems and connected platforms for government and health care markets, to create a new and innovative software platform for its FDA cleared medical strengthening and rehabilitation machines.

For over 30 years, MedX Lumbar and Cervical Extension machines have provided the medical community with the first and only tools capable of producing specific and accurate tests of functional ability, strength measurement, and isolated rehabilitative strengthening exercises. More than 75 clinical studies and published medical journal articles validate and confirm MedX's ability to significantly decrease spine-related pain issues, restore spinal function, improve quality of life and independence, and decrease or eliminate the need for ongoing pain management.

"The MedX Medical Lumbar and Cervical Extension Machines have long been recognized as the gold standard in the medical industry, set apart by our unique and scientific approach to isolated strengthening of the lumbar and cervical spine," stated Randy Lubinsky, MedX Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to partner with Govsphere to create a new connected software platform that will combine the extensive capabilities of our MedX Medical machines with Govsphere's VITAL Telehealth platform to deliver an integrated platform to our customers and their patients."

George Mazevski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Govsphere, stated, "Our Firm is honored to partner with MedX and integrate the Lumbar and Cervical Extension machines into our VITAL Telehealth platform that will modernize the treatment of lower back and neck pain."

Founded in 1986, MedX manufactures, markets and distributes medical rehabilitation and isolated strengthening equipment to the medical and rehabilitation markets. MedX holds more than 30 patents on its products, which are among the most researched of its kind in the world.

Founded in 2002, Govsphere specializes in delivering customized, tailored information sharing solutions and connected platforms to Government and Health Care organizations. Govsphere's VITAL Telehealth platform extends the reach of health care providers beyond the medical facility and into the patient's homes.

