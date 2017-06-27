Kitov (KTOV) Updates On KIT-302 New Drug Application

In accordance with the FDA's usual practice, within 60 days of its receipt of the electronic submission of the complete set of NDA modules, the FDA is expected to determine whether the NDA is complete and acceptable for filing. As such, Kitov expects that the formal filing of the NDA by the FDA will occur by the end of the third quarter of 2017.

"While we experienced unexpected delays in the provision of certain technical documentation from external service providers, we are pleased with the quality of our NDA submission modules, and we expect the FDA to complete its review and filing of the NDA within the standard 60 days" stated J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D., Kitov's Chairman of the Board and Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Waymack added, "We are still on track to meet our anticipated Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date with FDA approval for marketing of KIT-302, during the second quarter of 2018. The data in KIT-302's pivotal Phase III clinical trial were generated, collected, validated and analyzed by leading independent clinical research organizations and service providers, and demonstrated that the Phase III study of KIT-302 met its primary endpoint with statistical significance of 0.001. Given the excellent results of our Phase III clinical trial we are confident that KIT-302 will be approved by the FDA and become a successful treatment for osteoarthritis and hypertension."

