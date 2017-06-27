Oncolytics Biotech (ONC.TO) Opens U.S. Based Office In San Diego

CALGARY and SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (TSX: ONC) (OTCQX: ONCYF) (Oncolytics or the Company) today announced that it has opened an office in San Diego, California. The office will support investor relations, business development and clinical operations functions.

"Expanding our operations into this leading biotech hub within one of the largest biopharmaceutical markets in the world, allows us to aggressively pursue our business development efforts and leverage the talent and expertise this region offers," said Dr. Matt Coffey, President and CEO of Oncolytics Biotech. "Not only does it bring us closer to a pool of talent that will help us with preparation and execution of our planned phase three registration study in metastatic breast cancer, it also provides immediate proximity to our manufacturing group located in Carlsbad, California, which is responsible for our late-stage clinical lead agent REOLYSIN."

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics is a biotechnology company developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral agent, as a potential treatment for a variety of tumor types. The compound induces selective tumor lysis and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers. Oncolytics' clinical development program emphasizes three pillars: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses; and immune modulator (IMiD) combinations to facilitate innate immune responses. Oncolytics is currently planning its first registration study in breast cancer, as well as studies in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and IMID/targeted therapies in solid and hematological malignancies. For further information about Oncolytics, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com.

