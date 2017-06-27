|
MilliporeSigma Release: Call For Entries: $10,000 Award Prize For Grad Students In The U.S., Canada, And Europe
6/27/2017 8:52:44 AM
Billerica, Massachusetts, June 27, 2017 – MilliporeSigma is inviting graduate students and recent graduates to enter research projects for a chance to win the $10,000 Life Science Awards Program grand prize in one of three areas: food and beverage safety, 3D printing, and bioseparations. The awards program has been extended from previous years to include additional business sectors and geographies.
Up to five finalists will each receive $1500 and all-expense paid travel to the awards event on October 18 at the company’s Burlington, Massachusetts location. Following student presentations, three $10,000 grand prize winners will be announced, one in each of the respective categories. The deadline to enter is August 4.
Program focus:
• Food and Beverage Safety: Research impacting food & beverage safety including testing or typing methods, process improvements, and environmental or epidemiological studies.
• 3D Printing: Development of transformative advances in 3D printing in life science, including biomedical, electronic and energy applications. Cutting-edge innovation in 3D printing applications and impactful advances in 3D printing tools.
• Bioseparations: Research that has the potential to significantly improve bioseparations during the manufacture of biologics by improving purity, safety, or reducing manufacturing costs. Student research has included technologies such as chromatography, filtration, precipitation, and other more novel approaches.
Submission materials:
• A curriculum vitae (CV) summarizing education, graduation date, work experience, all publications and external presentations, relevant skills and interests, and leadership activities.
• An application statement (800 words or less, plus graphs/figures) summarizing the context, relevance and impact of the research, key accomplishments, interest in the life science sector, and future plans.
• A 300-word or less abstract for the presentation that will be given if chosen as an award finalist.
• A recommendation letter (1-3 pages) from your advisor discussing what makes you stand out and why you should be considered.
Eligibility:
• Applicants must be a current graduate student or recent graduate (Ph.D. or Masters), whose graduation date is between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2018.
• Applicants must be at a university located in one of the following countries: the United States, Canada, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Denmark, United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, France, The Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Belarus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Moldavia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Russia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Albania, Kosovo, Serbia, Macedonia, Greece, Romania, Malta, Turkey, or Bulgaria.
• Participants who submitted applications in prior years’ awards are eligible, but prior award finalists are not eligible.
Find official award information, including printable flyers and full rules, at www.emdmillipore.com/life-science-award.
Interested in hearing about the finalists or covering the Life Science Awards? Contact us to subscribe to further updates and receive a press invite.
About the Life Science Business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany
The life science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada, has 19,000 employees and 65 manufacturing sites worldwide, with a portfolio of more than 300,000 products enabling scientific discovery. Udit Batra is the global chief executive officer of MilliporeSigma.
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, completed its $17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich in November 2015, creating a leader in the $125 billion global life science industry.
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, is a leading company for innovative and top-quality high-tech products in health care, life science and performance materials. The company has six businesses—Biopharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Allergopharma, Biosimilars, Life Science and Performance Materials—and generated sales of €15 billion in 2016. More than 50,000 employees work in 66 countries to improve the quality of life for patients, to foster the success of customers and to help meet global challenges.
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, is the world’s oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company—since 1668, the company has stood for innovation, business success and responsible entrepreneurship. Holding an approximately 70 percent interest, the founding family remains the majority owner of the company to this day. The company holds the global rights to the name and the trademark “Merck” internationally except for the U.S. and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma and EMD Performance Materials.
