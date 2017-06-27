Xylogenics Announces Latest Advancements In Patented GX-1 Yeast Technology

Indianapolis, Indiana (PRWEB)

June 27, 2017

Indiana-based Xylogenics announced today the release of a new strain design for its patented GX-1 yeast production and fermentation process. The efficiencies created by the newest strain design will have an immediate impact on industries that rely on micro-organism technologies, most notably the ethanol industry wherein individual production plants are planning to invest upwards of $350 million annually on yeast technology advancements.

Dr. Josh Heyen, President of Xylogenics, stresses the importance of customization to respective industries and their unique processes as the key to the efficiencies his company’s innovations create. “Our approach to plant modeling and strain design has always been to take particular care in designing applications which are appropriate for each industry we are serving.”

Xylogenic’s latest strain is currently applicable within the fuel ethanol industry and will soon be available to markets as varied as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, enzymes and a variety of bio-based chemical products such as flavors, fragrances, plastics, and solvents.

The Xylogenics’ team of scientists has the experience to take a project from custom yeast design to scale-up and commercialization with expediency. They have performed over 10,000 commercial lab scale fermentations, and have extensive experience in fuel ethanol research trials.

“Xylogenics values relationships with our clients and desires to be the preferred partner for custom yeast projects and consulting,” says Dr. Heyen. “It’s this combination of service, experience and customization in yeast strain design that makes up our ‘secret sauce’ in differentiating Xylogenics from the competition.”

