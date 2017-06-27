Allergan (AGN) Introduces REFRESH OPTIVE MEGA-3 Enhanced With Flaxseed Oil, Latest Innovation In The REFRESH Portfolio

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) today announced the launch of the over-the-counter (OTC) artificial tear REFRESH OPTIVE®MEGA-3, the latest innovation in the REFRESH® portfolio that fortifies the lipid layer when Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD) patients suffer from Dry Eye. MEGA-3 is formulated with flaxseed and castor oil, two natural, plant-based oils which protect tears from evaporating while nourishing the lipid layer damaged by Dry Eye and providing essential hydration to all three layers of the tear film. It's clinically proven to treat the signs and symptoms of Dry Eye.2

"I recommend MEGA-3 for patients suffering from Dry Eye symptoms associated with MGD, who are looking for relief. In addition, MEGA-3 is specially formulated for stability, so no shaking is required just drop and go." said Milton M. Hom, OD, FAAO.

An estimated 25 million people in the United States suffer from Dry Eye symptoms, including irritation, blurred vision, sensitivity to light, burning, stinging, dryness and excessive tearing3. MEGA-3 also contains carboxymethylcellulose (CMC), an active lubricant found in all REFRESH OPTIVE® formulas. This water-loving polymer, binds to epithelial cells to maintain moisture on the ocular surface for rapid on-eye comfort and long-lasting relief.

"As the innovators of the number one doctor-recommended brand of artificial tears1, we are pleased to expand our robust dry eye portfolio with REFRESH OPTIVE® MEGA-3," said Herm Cukier, Senior Vice President, Eye Care. "Our REFRESH® line of patented products offer patients a wide variety of options to treat their individual dry eye needs."

All OPTIVE® products include the patented osmoprotectant formula that includes three compatible solutes glycerin, I-carnitine and erythritol all of which deliver added protection to the corneal epithelial cells against hypertonic stress. REFRESH OPTIVE® MEGA-3 contains a fourth osmoprotectant, trehalose, for an advanced approach to treating Dry Eye symptoms.

MEGA-3 is available in 30-count single-use vials and can be found nationwide at various retail locations where OTC eye drops are sold.

Learn more about REFRESH OPTIVE® MEGA-3 at www.refreshbrand.com.

About Dry Eye

Dry eye is often a chronic disease that can be caused by advanced age, contact lens wear, certain medications, eye diseases, other medical conditions or environmental factors. Without enough tears, the film protecting the eye can break down, creating dry spots on the cornea.

About Allergan plc

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a bold, global pharmaceutical company and a leader in a new industry model Growth Pharma. Allergan is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world.

Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Allergan is an industry leader in Open Science, a model of research and development, which defines our approach to identifying and developing game-changing ideas and innovation for better patient care. With this approach, Allergan has built one of the broadest development pipelines in the pharmaceutical industry with 70+ mid-to-late stage pipeline programs currently in development.

Allergan's success is powered by our more than 18,000 global colleagues' commitment to being Bold for Life. Together, we build bridges, power ideas, act fast and drive results for our customers and patients around the world by always doing what is right.

With commercial operations in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com.

