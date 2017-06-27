UCSF Enhances Cancer Assay With Interpretive Reporting Powered By GenomOncology’s GO Clinical Workbench

CLEVELAND, June 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenomOncology today announced that UC San Francisco (UCSF) is now utilizing the GO Clinical Workbench for rapid analysis and reporting of results from the “UCSF500,” an advanced next-generation sequencing panel used by researchers and physicians at the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center for precision cancer diagnosis and treatment.



The UCSF500 assay identifies alterations in the coding regions of 479 cancer-related genes. By sequencing tumor and normal samples, cancer-relevant mutations can be classified as somatic or germline and reported separately. The assay is designed to detect single-nucleotide variants (SNVs), small (<10 bp) insertions or deletions (indels), and copy number changes (CNVs) with sensitivities over 98 percent.

“UCSF takes a comprehensive approach to evaluating cancer types to identify therapeutic targets and assist in establishing an accurate diagnosis. With our use of multiple variant-calling algorithms, we are able to accurately detect and report mutations, copy-number changes and many structural rearrangements,” said Boris C. Bastian, MD, PhD, the Gerson and Barbara Bass Bakar Distinguished Professor in Cancer Research at UCSF, who validated and launched the UCSF500 panel in 2015. “With this in mind, UCSF worked with GenomOncology to create a custom software solution that will allow us to concurrently analyze disparate data and consolidate complex genetic information and interpretation into structured clinical reports. The GO Clinical Workbench will allow UCSF to scale efficiently while also maintain our depth of analysis.”

The GO Clinical Workbench provides a configurable workflow for laboratories to manage relevant molecular testing results from NGS and other test modes, such as FISH, karyotyping, RT-PCR, IHC, and microarrays. Labs can use the Workbench to perform quality control analysis, evaluate and call variants, generate and sign-out clinical reports, manage confirmations, and initiate amendments and addenda.

GenomOncology’s GO Clinical Workbench for analysis and reporting is the flagship product within the GO Precision Medicine Portfolio™, a full suite of tools designed to help healthcare institutions implement, perform, and maximize the benefits of precision medicine. The tools are installed behind the institution’s firewall and are configured to each laboratory's specific needs.

“Today’s molecular pathology lab faces many challenges, and our goal is to enable our users to maximize the value they create,” said Manuel Glynias, President and CEO of GenomOncology. “By integrating multiple data sources and analysis pipelines, the GO Clinical Workbench provides not only an integrated report, but also a consistent and collected method for storing both raw and interpreted data. While the clinical report is flexible based on the case, the driving data remains constant and electronically available to the lab in GO’s Knowledge Management System (KMS). As more cases are interpreted, this allows for data-driven review of the strengths of the test and new avenues for expansion.”

About UCSF

UC San Francisco (UCSF) is a leading university dedicated to promoting health worldwide through advanced biomedical research, graduate-level education in the life sciences and health professions, and excellence in patient care. It includes top-ranked graduate schools of dentistry, medicine, nursing and pharmacy; a graduate division with nationally renowned programs in basic, biomedical, translational and population sciences; and a preeminent biomedical research enterprise. It also includes UCSF Health, which comprises top-ranked hospitals, UCSF Medical Center and UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals in San Francisco and Oakland – and other partner and affiliated hospitals and healthcare providers throughout the Bay Area. Please visit www.ucsf.edu/news.

About GenomOncology

GenomOncology architects knowledge-enabled workflows, to support clinical decision-making across Precision Oncology programs. These tailored workflows empower oncologists, clinical laboratories and researchers to guide and advance patient care. Our solutions power clinical decision-making at innovative cancer centers and laboratories worldwide. Learn more at www.genomoncology.com.

University of California Disclaimer

The information stated above was prepared by GenomOncology, and reflects solely the opinion of the corporation. Nothing in this statement shall be construed to imply any support or endorsement of GenomOncology or any of its products, by The Regents of the University of California, its officers, agents and employees.

