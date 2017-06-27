PharMEDium Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall Of Specific Lots Of Potassium Phosphate And Succinylcholine Chloride Due To A Lack Of Sterility Assurance

LAKE FOREST, Ill., June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- PharMEDium Services is conducting a limited, voluntary recall due to Hospira Inc.'s ("Hospira") June 15, 2017 recall announcement that microbial growth was detected during a routine simulation of the manufacturing process and therefore there was a lack of sterility assurance. The products being recalled by PharMEDium Services were compounded using certain Hospira products. The recalled products are specific lots of Potassium Phosphate and Succinylcholine Chloride. This is a secondary recall based on a Hospira's recent recall: https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm563383.htm.

Per Hospira, in the event that impacted product is administered to a patient, there is a reasonable probability that the patient may experience adverse events ranging from fever, chills and malaise, to severe adverse events including systemic invasive mycoses or systemic bacterial sepsis. The possibility of a breach in sterility assurance in distributed product, while remote, cannot be eliminated.

To date, PharMEDium Services has not received any reports of product complaints and/or adverse events related to the products.

These products were not distributed directly to patients or consumers, but rather to healthcare facilities (e.g. hospitals) in the United States.

The recalled lots are as follows:



To read full press release, please click here.



