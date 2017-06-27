Oncoquest Appoints Senior Biotech Investment Banker Hany Awadalla As Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

/PRNewswire/ - OncoQuest Inc. ("OncoQuest"), a privately held, cancer immunotherapy company, today announced the appointment of Hany Awadalla, as its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Awadalla has spent almost 30 years in healthcare investment banking at Merrill Lynch, UBS, and serving as Head of Healthcare M&A at Robertson Stephens and Wells Fargo and Head of Healthcare Investment Banking at Unterberg Towbin. Most recently and for the past 6 years, he served as Managing Director at National Securities. He has advised on over $15 billion of financing and M&A transactions in the healthcare sector. He received his MBA in Finance and MA in International Studies from the Wharton School and the University of Pennsylvania, respectively and his BA from Columbia University.

EDMONTON, June 27, 2017"I have worked with Hany over the past year and I am delighted that he has decided to join our team. I believe that with his insights on the biotech industry and corporate finance, he will make a significant contribution to OncoQuest as we continue to build the organization around our portfolio of immunotherapeutic antibodies" said Dr. Madi Madiyalakan, CEO of OncoQuest.

"I am very excited to be joining the OncoQuest leadership team at this important inflection in the Company's development. This is a very exciting time for OncoQuest. Oregovomab, the Company's lead compound in Phase 2, is showing great promise in frontline ovarian cancer where the standard of care has not changed for decades. The opportunity to help grow a company that has the possibility of altering the way in which cancer is treated is very compelling," commented Mr. Awadalla.

About OncoQuest

OncoQuest is a subsidiary of Quest PharmaTech Inc. (TSXV-QPT) ("Quest"), and is a privately held, Canadian-based pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies for cancer. OncoQuest's technology platform includes a panel of tumor antigen specific monoclonal immunoglobulins including CA125, MUC1, PSA and Her2/neu; and the application of combinatorial immunotherapy to enhance tumor specific immunity and clinical outcome. OncoQuest's lead product is oregovomab for the treatment of ovarian cancer that is currently undergoing multiple Phase 2 clinical trials. OncoQuest's MUC1 program has already completed a Phase 1 clinical trial in breast cancer patients, and its development is being led by OncoVent Co. Ltd., OncoQuest's joint venture partner that has licensed the rights of the immunotherapy technologies in the territory of Greater China. OncoQuest's next-generation products are based on immunoglobulin E licensed from UCLA, Stanford University and Advanced Immune Therapeutics, Inc. These antigen-specific monoclonal IgE antibodies are currently in preclinical development.

