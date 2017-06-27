Xenon Pharma To Host Conference Call And Webcast Today At 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time To Discuss Topline Results From TV-45070 Phase IIb Clinical Trial In PHN

BURNABY, British Columbia, June 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) today to discuss the topline results from the TV-45070 Phase 2b clinical trial in post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN).



A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investors section of Xenon's website at investor.xenon-pharma.com and will be available for replay following the event. To participate in the call, please dial (855) 779-9075, or (631) 485-4866 for international callers, and provide conference ID number 47072480.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. Building upon our extensive knowledge of human genetics and diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies, we are advancing – both independently and with our pharmaceutical collaborators – a novel product pipeline of ion channel modulators to address therapeutic areas of high unmet medical need, such as pain and epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

