Sarepta (SRPT) Announces Grand Opening Of Its Research And Manufacturing Center At Andover

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), a U.S. commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of unique RNA-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases, today announced the grand opening of its Research and Manufacturing Center in Andover, Massachusetts.



The 60,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility significantly enhances Sarepta’s research and manufacturing capabilities as it expands its global commercial footprint and rapidly advances its Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) pipeline, which comprises a robust exon skipping platform, and next generation approaches such as gene therapy and utrophin upregulation programs. The current focus of the manufacturing facility will be to advance Sarepta’s development pipeline and research programs. By the end of the year, Sarepta could have up to seven investigational DMD treatments in the clinic.

Ultimately, Sarepta’s goal is to help as many individuals with DMD as possible. To support this objective, Sarepta plans to expand its headcount in Andover by 100 percent over the next 12 to 18 months, adding to the approximately 50 employees currently based in Andover.

“Since first moving to Massachusetts in 2013, Sarepta has benefited enormously from the Commonwealth’s talented and highly-educated workforce,” said Edward Kaye of Sarepta. “This expansion underscores our ongoing commitment to patients with Duchenne and investment in the vibrant Massachusetts economy. We are grateful to Governor Baker, the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, MassBio, the Town of Andover, and other state and local officials who support our mission to serve the greater DMD community.”

Several state and industry officials are scheduled to speak at the ceremony, including the Honorable Charles D. Baker, Massachusetts’ Governor, Travis A. McCready, Massachusetts Life Sciences Center’s (MLSC) president and chief executive officer, and Robert K. Coughlin, president and chief executive officer of MassBio.

“Massachusetts’ growing advanced-manufacturing sector and robust life sciences industry continue to drive our nation-leading innovation economy,” said Governor Baker. “We look forward to the advances in treatment Sarepta will generate for patients and families impacted by DMD as they expand their footprint and manufacturing capacity in the Commonwealth.”

“Massachusetts is a great place to work and live,” said Mr. McCready. “The opening of Sarepta’s Andover Research and Manufacturing Center supports the Commonwealth’s position as the leading scientific and medical innovation hub, where cutting-edge treatments are discovered and developed from bench to bedside.”

Mr. Coughlin stated, “Congratulations to Sarepta on this exciting announcement. Their creation of a research and manufacturing facility in Andover is a prime example of the value the life sciences industry brings to all corners of the state, while developing treatments that benefit patients from across the world.”

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics is a U.S. commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of unique RNA-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The Company is primarily focused on rapidly advancing the development of its potentially disease-modifying Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) drug candidates. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com.

