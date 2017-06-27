TrovaGene (TROV) Announces Submission Of Investigational New Drug Application To Initiate Phase Ib/II Clinical Trial Of PCM-075 For Acute Myeloid Leukemia

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Trovagene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV), a precision medicine biotechnology company, today announced the submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of PCM-075, their polo-like kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

A Phase 1 safety study of PCM-075 was previously completed in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumor cancers. In this phase 1 study, PCM-075 was administered orally, once daily for five consecutive days, every three weeks, to evaluate drug dosages, drug metabolism, first cycle dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) and related maximum tolerated dose (MTD). The current phase 1b/2 clinical trial submission is the first study planned to evaluate PCM-075 in patients with hematologic cancers.

"This is an exciting time for Trovagene as we expand our business to precision medicine therapeutics. We are pleased to have our IND and protocol for our Phase 1b/2 clinical trial submitted and under review by the FDA," said Bill Welch, Chief Executive Officer of Trovagene. "There is a critical need for improved therapeutic options to treat AML and we believe PCM-075 holds significant promise for patients suffering from this disease. We look forward to providing additional details on the development of PCM-075 as we move forward with our clinical development plans."

About PCM-075

PCM-075 is a highly-selective adenosine triphosphate (ATP) competitive inhibitor of the serine/threonine polo-like-kinase 1 (PLK 1) enzyme, which is over-expressed in several different hematologic malignancies, as well as solid tumors such as breast, prostate, ovarian, lung, gastric and colon cancers. PCM-075 is orally bioavailable and has been explored in an initial Phase 1, open-label, dose-escalation safety study in patients with advanced metastatic solid tumor cancers. Trovagene plans to initiate clinical trials of PCM-075 in AML, since it has significant advantages over prior PLK1 inhibitors evaluated in this indication, including a higher selectivity, greater potency, oral bioavailability and shorter half-life.

About Trovagene, Inc.

Trovagene is a precision medicine biotechnology company developing oncology therapeutics for improved cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring® (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Trovagene has broad intellectual property and proprietary technology to measure circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in urine and blood to identify and quantify clinically actionable markers for predicting response to cancer therapies. Trovagene offers its PCM technology at its CLIA/CAP accredited laboratory and plans to continue to vertically integrate its PCM technology with precision cancer therapeutics. For more information, please visit https://www.trovagene.com.

