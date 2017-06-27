CURE Pharma Appoints Cannakids CEO And Cannabis Cancer Advocate Tracy Ryan To Advisory Board

OXNARD, Calif., June 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCQB:CURR), (“CURE”), a leading disruptive drug delivery technology and pharmaceutical cannabinoid molecule development company, announced today the appointment of CannaKids Founder and CEO Tracy Ryan to its advisory board.



Ryan founded CannaKids, a California Cooperative Cooperation that specializes in the creation of lab tested and Ph.D. scientist extracted cannabis oils, after realizing success using cannabinoid therapy on her own 8 ½-month-old infant who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor. After establishing CannaKids in mid-2014, Ryan partnered with scientists and pediatric physicians to formulate her own cannabinoid product line that was later released into the California market in 2015.

CURE and CannaKids first collaborated in March 2017 to develop and research the delivery of various cannabinoid molecules for both human and animal pharmaceutical use via CURE’s patented drug delivery technology.

“We are excited to have Tracy join our Advisory Board and look forward to utilizing the experience she has gained educating the mass public on the power of the cannabis plant, as we continue our work in the pharmaceutical cannabis sector,” said CEO of CURE Rob Davidson. “Tracy has vast, first-hand knowledge on the medicinal powers of cannabis in treating her own daughter’s disease and has worked on a global scale helping families who seek education and treatment options, guiding many patients to a better quality of life.”

“I am looking forward to developing an even more intimate partnership with the CURE team as a member of the Company’s Advisory Board,” said CannaKids CEO and Founder Tracy Ryan. “We are in a brave new world of plant-based cannabinoid molecules, and it is an honor to be lending my own experience to the brilliant minds at CURE, as they work to usher in a new line of cannabinoid therapies to the pharmaceutical marketplace.”

Tracy is also the CEO of CK Sciences, and the founder of a 501c3 non-profit, SavingSophie.org, which focuses on cancer, epilepsy and autism education as well as raising funds for patients in need. Ryan is a global speaker and can be found on stages around the world educating and advocating for medical cannabis patients of all ages.

In May 2017 the CURE and CannaKids collaboration entered into a strategic research collaboration with Technion Research and Development Foundation Ltd., wholly-owned subsidiary of the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, in order to research how different cannabinoid compounds within cannabis strains can be used to treat various subtypes of cancer.

About CURE Pharmaceutical

Headquartered in Oxnard, California, CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC:CURE) is a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical/bioscience company that leverages disruptive proprietary drug delivery technologies for a broad range of molecules serving the biopharmaceutical, veterinarian, medical foods and pharmaceutical cannabis markets. CURE develops its patented and proprietary delivery system (CureFilm™), the most advanced oral thin film on the market today, from its industry leading full service cGMP manufacturing facility. The Company’s mission is to deliver proven drugs in a fast and efficient manner and to improve quality of life.

For more information about CURE Pharmaceutical, please visit its website at www.curepharmaceutical.com.

About CannaKids

CannaKids is a California Cooperative Corporation headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California that has developed a full line of cannabinoid therapies to help aid patients with various conditions. Providing medical clinicians and wellness coaches who specialize in in both Western medicine and anecdotal cannabinoid dosing, CannaKids prides themselves on having experienced caregivers on hand to help ensure a patient has a positive experience. CannaKids’ CEO Tracy Ryan started her company after seeing success when using cannabinoid therapy on her own daughter after she was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor at the age of 8 ½ months old. After establishing CannaKids in mid-2014, Mrs. Ryan partnered with scientists and pediatric physicians to formulate her own product line that was later released into the California Market in March of 2015. CannaKids has now worked with over 500 California based medical cannabis patients, and is excited to move forward with clinical research alongside Cure Pharmaceutical.



For more information on CannaKids please visit www.CannaKids.org.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of fact, including those statements with respect to the Company's business development, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.





