Halo Pharmaceutical, Inc. Welcomes Itzhak Krinsky, Ph.D. To Its Board Of Directors

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halo Pharma, a rapidly growing Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), is pleased to announce that Dr. Itzhak Krinsky has joined its Board of Directors. Dr. Krinsky has broad-based expertise in the pharmaceutical industry, years of experience in investment banking, and a distinguished academic career in finance and business economics. Dr. Krinsky developed extensive knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry during his 12 years of working at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., from which he retired earlier this year. During his tenure at Teva, Dr. Krinsky served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Business Development, a member of the Teva Executive Committee, Chairman of Teva Japan, Chairman of Teva South Korea, and Head of Business Development Asia Pacific.

Prior to joining Teva, he held various senior positions in investment banks in New York City including with Bankers Trust, Deutsche Bank, and the Silverfern Group, Inc. Before his career on Wall Street, Dr. Krinsky was a Professor of Finance & Business Economics at the Michael G. DeGroote School of Business, McMaster University, Ontario, Canada. He has published more than 80 articles in leading peer reviewed academic journals.

Dr. Krinsky received Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Economics from Tel Aviv University, Israel and a Ph.D. in Economics from McMaster University in Canada.

"Halo has undergone an exciting transformation under the leadership of Lee Karras and SK Capital, and are poised for continued growth in the exciting CDMO sector. I am pleased to be able to help guide Halo in its continued rapid development," said Dr. Krinsky.

“I am very excited to have Itzhak join the Halo Pharma board," said Lee Karras, CEO at Halo Pharma. "Itzhak’s deep industry knowledge and experience, especially during his many years of experience at Teva, will undoubtedly help us shape Halo Pharma’s CDMO growth strategy and thus achieve our overall goals and objectives as a business.”

"Itzhak has been playing a role across the activities of SK Capital, and we are delighted to have him join us in supporting Halo’s continued growth," says Aaron Davenport, Managing Director of SK Capital and Chairman of the Halo Pharma Board of Directors.

ABOUT HALO PHARMA

Halo Pharmaceutical is a rapidly growing contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides scientific and development expertise as well as a wide spectrum of manufacturing services from its locations in Whippany, New Jersey USA and Montreal, Quebec Canada to its international client base. Halo Pharma offers fully integrated capabilities in a variety of dosage forms including tablets, capsules, powders, liquids, creams, sterile and non-sterile ointments and suppositories. The company is registered to work with any of these dosages in the CI-CV DEA designations. Halo Pharmaceutical’s capabilities in the areas of tech transfer, process and product development, production, scale-up/validation and analytical method development allow us to partner with clients from development through commercialization or at any point along the way. For more information please contact services@Halopharma.com.

ABOUT SK CAPITAL

SK Capital is a private investment firm focused on the specialty materials, chemicals and pharmaceutical sectors. The firm builds strong and growing businesses that generate substantial long-term value for its investors. SK Capital utilizes its industry, operating and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing companies with improved strategic positioning, growth, profitability and risk profiles. The firm currently has approximately $1.9 billion of assets under management and its portfolio companies generate revenues of over $6.0 billion annually and employ approximately 9,000 people. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.