Halo Pharmaceutical, Inc. Welcomes Itzhak Krinsky, Ph.D. To Its Board Of Directors

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halo
Pharma, a rapidly growing Contract Development and Manufacturing
Organization (CDMO), is pleased to announce that Dr. Itzhak Krinsky has
joined its Board of Directors. Dr. Krinsky has broad-based expertise in
the pharmaceutical industry, years of experience in investment banking,
and a distinguished academic career in finance and business economics.
Dr. Krinsky developed extensive knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry
during his 12 years of working at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,
from which he retired earlier this year. During his tenure at Teva, Dr.
Krinsky served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Business
Development, a member of the Teva Executive Committee, Chairman of Teva
Japan, Chairman of Teva South Korea, and Head of Business Development
Asia Pacific.
Prior to joining Teva, he held various senior positions in investment
banks in New York City including with Bankers Trust, Deutsche Bank, and
the Silverfern Group, Inc. Before his career on Wall Street, Dr. Krinsky
was a Professor of Finance & Business Economics at the Michael G.
DeGroote School of Business, McMaster University, Ontario, Canada. He
has published more than 80 articles in leading peer reviewed academic
journals.
Dr. Krinsky received Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Economics from
Tel Aviv University, Israel and a Ph.D. in Economics from McMaster
University in Canada.
"Halo has undergone an exciting transformation under the leadership of
Lee Karras and SK Capital, and are poised for continued growth in the
exciting CDMO sector. I am pleased to be able to help guide Halo in its
continued rapid development," said Dr. Krinsky.
“I am very excited to have Itzhak join the Halo Pharma board," said Lee
Karras, CEO at Halo Pharma. "Itzhak’s deep industry knowledge and
experience, especially during his many years of experience at Teva, will
undoubtedly help us shape Halo Pharma’s CDMO growth strategy and thus
achieve our overall goals and objectives as a business.”
"Itzhak has been playing a role across the activities of SK Capital, and
we are delighted to have him join us in supporting Halo’s continued
growth," says Aaron Davenport, Managing Director of SK Capital and
Chairman of the Halo Pharma Board of Directors.
ABOUT HALO PHARMA
Halo Pharmaceutical is a rapidly growing contract development and
manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides scientific and
development expertise as well as a wide spectrum of manufacturing
services from its locations in Whippany, New Jersey USA and Montreal,
Quebec Canada to its international client base. Halo Pharma offers fully
integrated capabilities in a variety of dosage forms including tablets,
capsules, powders, liquids, creams, sterile and non-sterile ointments
and suppositories. The company is registered to work with any of these
dosages in the CI-CV DEA designations. Halo Pharmaceutical’s
capabilities in the areas of tech transfer, process and product
development, production, scale-up/validation and analytical method
development allow us to partner with clients from development through
commercialization or at any point along the way. For more information
please contact services@Halopharma.com.
ABOUT SK CAPITAL
SK Capital is a private investment firm focused on the specialty
materials, chemicals and pharmaceutical sectors. The firm builds strong
and growing businesses that generate substantial long-term value for its
investors. SK Capital utilizes its industry, operating and investment
experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher
performing companies with improved strategic positioning, growth,
profitability and risk profiles. The firm currently has approximately
$1.9 billion of assets under management and its portfolio companies
generate revenues of over $6.0 billion annually and employ approximately
9,000 people. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.