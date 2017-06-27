Centrexion Names Shawn Tomasello To Its Board Of Directors

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centrexion Therapeutics, a company focused on advancing the treatment
of chronic pain with one of the largest exclusively pain-focused
pipelines of non-opioid therapies in active development, today announced
Shawn Tomasello has joined as a member of the company’s board of
directors. Ms. Tomasello currently serves as chief commercial officer of
Kite Pharma, Inc.
“With over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech
industries, Shawn will bring valuable perspective and expertise to our
board,” said Sol Barer, Ph.D., chairman of the Centrexion Therapeutics
board of directors. “As we advance CNTX-4975 into a Phase 3 trial and
potential approval, Shawn’s extensive experience will be instrumental in
developing our commercialization strategies and supporting the continued
growth of Centrexion.”
“Chronic pain is one of the most significant health problems we face in
the U.S., and I am excited to join the Centrexion team in their mission
to develop novel, non-addictive chronic pain therapies,” said Ms.
Tomasello. “With the recent positive results from the Phase 2b TRIUMPH
clinical trial of CNTX-4975 for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis
pain, this is an exciting time for the company. I look forward to
working with the entire Centrexion team to support the company as it
continues its momentum forward.”
Prior to her role at Kite Pharma, Ms. Tomasello served as chief
commercial officer at Pharmacyclics, Inc. preceding its acquisition by
AbbVie, Inc. Previously, Ms. Tomasello held various senior leadership
positions at Celgene Corporation, including president of the Americas,
hematology and oncology, where she managed over $4 billion in product
revenues and oversaw all aspects of the commercial organization
encompassing multiple brands spanning eleven indications. In addition,
Ms. Tomasello was instrumental in various global expansion and
acquisition strategies at Celgene. Earlier in her career, Ms. Tomasello
held positions at Genentech, Pfizer Laboratories, Miles Pharmaceuticals
and Procter & Gamble. She currently serves on the board of Oxford
BioTherapeutics and Diplomat Rx. Ms. Tomasello received her B.S. in
marketing from the University of Cincinnati and her MBA from Murray
State University.
About Centrexion Therapeutics
Centrexion Therapeutics, Corp. is focused on advancing the treatment
of chronic moderate to severe pain with one of the largest exclusively
pain-focused pipelines of non-opioid therapies in active development.
Centrexion Therapeutics recognizes the needs of over a quarter of a
billion patients living with chronic pain worldwide, and aims to develop
new, safer and more effective therapies that overcome the limitations
and challenges associated with current pain treatments. Founded by
world-renowned leaders in drug development and well-funded by key
investors, Centrexion Therapeutics is building a pain treatment
powerhouse to address the substantial and growing global chronic pain
epidemic. Centrexion Therapeutics has recently relocated from Baltimore,
Md. to Boston, Mass.
For more information about Centrexion, visit http://www.centrexion.com.