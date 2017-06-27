Centrexion Names Shawn Tomasello To Its Board Of Directors

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centrexion Therapeutics, a company focused on advancing the treatment of chronic pain with one of the largest exclusively pain-focused pipelines of non-opioid therapies in active development, today announced Shawn Tomasello has joined as a member of the company’s board of directors. Ms. Tomasello currently serves as chief commercial officer of Kite Pharma, Inc.

“With over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, Shawn will bring valuable perspective and expertise to our board,” said Sol Barer, Ph.D., chairman of the Centrexion Therapeutics board of directors. “As we advance CNTX-4975 into a Phase 3 trial and potential approval, Shawn’s extensive experience will be instrumental in developing our commercialization strategies and supporting the continued growth of Centrexion.”

“Chronic pain is one of the most significant health problems we face in the U.S., and I am excited to join the Centrexion team in their mission to develop novel, non-addictive chronic pain therapies,” said Ms. Tomasello. “With the recent positive results from the Phase 2b TRIUMPH clinical trial of CNTX-4975 for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis pain, this is an exciting time for the company. I look forward to working with the entire Centrexion team to support the company as it continues its momentum forward.”

Prior to her role at Kite Pharma, Ms. Tomasello served as chief commercial officer at Pharmacyclics, Inc. preceding its acquisition by AbbVie, Inc. Previously, Ms. Tomasello held various senior leadership positions at Celgene Corporation, including president of the Americas, hematology and oncology, where she managed over $4 billion in product revenues and oversaw all aspects of the commercial organization encompassing multiple brands spanning eleven indications. In addition, Ms. Tomasello was instrumental in various global expansion and acquisition strategies at Celgene. Earlier in her career, Ms. Tomasello held positions at Genentech, Pfizer Laboratories, Miles Pharmaceuticals and Procter & Gamble. She currently serves on the board of Oxford BioTherapeutics and Diplomat Rx. Ms. Tomasello received her B.S. in marketing from the University of Cincinnati and her MBA from Murray State University.

About Centrexion Therapeutics

Centrexion Therapeutics, Corp. is focused on advancing the treatment of chronic moderate to severe pain with one of the largest exclusively pain-focused pipelines of non-opioid therapies in active development. Centrexion Therapeutics recognizes the needs of over a quarter of a billion patients living with chronic pain worldwide, and aims to develop new, safer and more effective therapies that overcome the limitations and challenges associated with current pain treatments. Founded by world-renowned leaders in drug development and well-funded by key investors, Centrexion Therapeutics is building a pain treatment powerhouse to address the substantial and growing global chronic pain epidemic. Centrexion Therapeutics has recently relocated from Baltimore, Md. to Boston, Mass.

For more information about Centrexion, visit http://www.centrexion.com.