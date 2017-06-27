Alnylam (ALNY) And Sanofi Genzyme (SNY) To Present New Clinical Trial Results At The International Society Of Thrombosis And Haemostasis (ISTH) Congress

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alnylam
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALNY),
the leading RNAi therapeutics company and Sanofi
Genzyme, the specialty care global business unit of Sanofi,
announced that new results from an ongoing Phase 2 open-label extension
(OLE) study with the investigational therapeutic, fitusiran, in patients
with hemophilia A and B, with or without inhibitors, will be presented
in an oral presentation at the International Society of Thrombosis and
Haemostasis (ISTH) Congress, being held from July 8 – 13, 2017 in
Berlin, Germany. In addition, preclinical data further elucidating
fitusiran’s novel mechanism of action will also be presented at the
meeting.
“The data being presented at ISTH demonstrate the growing body of
clinical and nonclinical evidence that support fitusiran as a potential
treatment approach for patients with hemophilia A and B, with and
without inhibitors,” said Akin Akinc, Ph.D., Alnylam’s Vice President
and General Manager, Fitusiran.
“We are committed to furthering research to address the unmet needs of
people living with hemophilia,” said Baisong Mei, M.D., Ph.D., Sanofi’s
Senior Global Project Head, Alnylam Portfolio. “We look forward
to having the data presented at ISTH regarding the safety and clinical
activity of fitusiran from this ongoing Phase 2 OLE study.”
Alnylam and Sanofi Genzyme presentations include:
-
Fitusiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic Targeting Antithrombin
for the Treatment of Hemophilia: Interim Results from a Phase 2
Extension Study in Patients with Hemophilia A or B with and without
Inhibitors
Presenter: K. John Pasi, Royal London Haemophilia
Centre, United Kingdom
Session: Abstract Symposia Sessions,
Clinical Research and Outcomes in Hemophilia
Date/Time: Monday,
July 10, 8:45 – 10:15 a.m. ET (2:45 - 4:15 p.m. CEST)
-
Development of a Pharmacokinetic-Pharmacodynamic (PK-PD) Model of
Fitusiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic Targeting Antithrombin
for the Treatment of Hemophilia in Patients with and without Inhibitors
Presenter:
Husain Attarwala, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, United States
Session:
Poster Session, Exhibition Hall 4.2
Date/Time: Tuesday, July 11,
6:00 - 7:15 a.m. ET (12:00 - 2:15 p.m. CEST)
-
Measurement of Thrombin Generation in Conditions of Low Antithrombin
Presenter:
Peter Geisen, Thrombinoscope BV, Maastricht, The Netherlands
Session:
Poster Session, Exhibit Hall 6.2
Date/Time: Tuesday, July 11,
6:00 - 7:15 a.m. ET (12:00 - 2:15 p.m. CEST)
-
The Combined Use of Bypassing Agents with Antithrombin Reduction in
Plasma of Hemophilia A and B Patients with Inhibitors
Presenter:
Gili Kenet, National Hemophilia Center, Sheba Medical Center, Israel
Session:
Poster Session, Exhibit Hall 4.2
Date/Time: Tuesday, July 11,
6:00 - 7:15 a.m. ET (12:00 - 2:15 p.m. CEST)
Alnylam will also be presenting nonclinical data on ALN-F12, a
development candidate targeting Factor XII (ALN-F12) for the treatment
of hereditary angioedema and the prevention of thrombosis.
-
Reduction of Hepatic Factor XII Expression in Mice by ALN-F12 Inhibits
Thrombosis without Increasing Bleeding Risk
Presenter: Jingxuan
Liu, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, United States
Session: Abstract
Symposia Sessions, Bleeding Management Under Oral Anticoagulation
Date/Time:
Monday, July 10, 8:45 – 10:15 a.m. ET (2:45 - 4:15 p.m. CEST)
About Hemophilia
Hemophilia is a hereditary bleeding
disorder characterized by an underlying defect in the ability to
generate adequate levels of thrombin needed for effective clotting,
thereby resulting in recurrent bleeds into joints, muscles, and major
internal organs. There are approximately 200,000 persons diagnosed
worldwide with hemophilia A and hemophilia B.
Standard treatment for people with hemophilia currently involves
replacement of the deficient clotting factor either as prophylaxis or
“on-demand” therapy which can lead to a temporary restoration of
thrombin generation capacity. However, as many as one third of people
with severe hemophilia A will develop a neutralizing antibody to their
replacement factor – a very serious complication; individuals with these
‘inhibitors’ become refractory to standard replacement factor therapy.
About Fitusiran
Fitusiran is an investigational,
once-monthly, subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic targeting
antithrombin (AT) for the treatment of hemophilia A and B, with and
without inhibitors. Fitusiran also has the potential to be used for rare
bleeding disorders. Fitusiran is designed to lower levels of AT with the
goal of promoting sufficient thrombin generation to restore hemostasis
and prevent bleeding. Fitusiran utilizes Alnylam's ESC-GalNAc conjugate
technology, which enables subcutaneous dosing with increased potency and
durability. The clinical significance of this technology is under
investigation.
The safety and efficacy of fitusiran have not been evaluated by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration or any other health authority.
Alnylam - Sanofi Genzyme Alliance
In January 2014, Alnylam
and Sanofi Genzyme, the specialty care global business unit of Sanofi,
formed an alliance to accelerate the advancement of RNAi therapeutics as
a potential new class of innovative medicines for patients around the
world with rare genetic diseases. The alliance enables Sanofi Genzyme to
expand its rare disease pipeline with Alnylam’s novel RNAi technology
and provides access to Alnylam’s R&D engine, while Alnylam benefits from
Sanofi Genzyme’s proven global capabilities to advance late-stage
development and, upon commercialization, accelerate market access for
these promising genetic medicine products.
In November 2016, Sanofi Genzyme elected to co-develop (through Sanofi
R&D) and co-commercialize fitusiran in the United States, Canada and
Western Europe, in addition to commercializing fitusiran in its rest of
world territories.
About RNAi
RNAi (RNA interference) is a revolution in
biology, representing a breakthrough in understanding protein synthesis
in cells, and a completely new approach to drug discovery and
development. Its discovery has been heralded as "a major scientific
breakthrough that happens once every decade or so," and represents one
of the most promising and rapidly advancing frontiers in biology and
drug discovery today which was awarded the 2006 Nobel Prize for
Physiology or Medicine. RNAi is a natural process of gene silencing that
occurs in organisms ranging from plants to mammals. By harnessing the
natural biological process of RNAi occurring in our cells, the creation
of a major new class of medicines, known as RNAi therapeutics, is on the
horizon. Small interfering RNA (siRNA), the molecules that mediate RNAi
and comprise Alnylam's RNAi therapeutic platform, target the cause of
diseases by potently silencing specific mRNAs, with the goal of
preventing disease-causing proteins from being made.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is
leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new
class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives
of patients who have limited or inadequate treatment options. Based on
Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful,
clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of
debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold
vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust
discovery platform and deep pipeline of investigational medicines,
including three product candidates that are in late-stage development or
will be in 2017. Looking forward, Alnylam will continue to execute on
its "Alnylam 2020" strategy of building a multi-product,
commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a sustainable pipeline
of RNAi-based medicines. For more information about our people, science
and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and
engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers,
develops and distributes therapeutic solutions focused on patients'
needs. Sanofi is organized into five global business units: Diabetes and
Cardiovascular, General Medicines and Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme,
Sanofi Pasteur and Consumer Healthcare.
Sanofi Genzyme focuses on developing specialty treatments for
debilitating diseases that are often difficult to diagnose and treat,
providing hope to patients and their families. Learn more at www.sanofigenzyme.com.
