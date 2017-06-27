Teva (TEVA), Xenon Pharma's Nerve Pain Med Fails to Meet All Endpoints in Phase III Study

JERUSALEM & BURNABY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE) announce top-line results in a Phase II study of topical TV-45070 in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN). TV-45070 did not meet the primary endpoint of a statistically significant change in pain from baseline to week four as assessed by the numeric rating scale (NRS). Secondary endpoints were also not met. There were no safety concerns in the study.

This was a Phase II proof of concept study seeking to understand the potential for a topical route of Nav1.7 blockade in PHN. Dr. Simon Pimstone, Xenon’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “While these results are disappointing for us from a scientific perspective and for patients needing new therapies to treat chronic neuropathic pain, Xenon remains focused on advancing its pipeline of neurology-related development candidates, with multiple programs anticipated to enter clinical development in 2017.”

The companies plan to further analyze the data from this study to determine the next steps for TV-45070, and may look to present study data at a relevant forthcoming scientific conference.

About TV-45070

TV-45070 is a small-molecule inhibitor of the sodium channel Nav1.7, and other sodium channels, expressed in the pain-sensing peripheral nervous system. TV-45070 was licensed by Xenon to Teva in December 2012.

This Phase II trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled, parallel group, multicenter study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of TV-45070 in patients with PHN. The study included three treatment groups that received topical ointment containing 4% or 8% TV-45070 or placebo, dosed twice daily. The primary endpoint of this study was the change of average daily pain scores from baseline to week four, measured using an 11-point (0-10) numeric rating scale (NRS).

Secondary endpoints included the percentage of patients with greater than 30% and greater than 50% improvement in pain scores, quality of life measurements and adverse events measurements. The study was carried out at 48 centers in the US and involved 300 patients randomized to 100 patients receiving 4% TV-45070, 100 patients receiving 8% TV-45070 and 100 patients receiving placebo.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a leading global pharmaceutical company. Teva is the world's largest generic medicines producer. In specialty medicines, Teva has the world-leading innovative treatment for multiple sclerosis as well as late-stage development programs for other disorders of the central nervous system, including movement disorders, migraine, pain and neurodegenerative conditions, as well as a broad portfolio of respiratory products.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. Building upon our extensive knowledge of human genetics and diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies, we are advancing – both independently and with our pharmaceutical collaborators – a novel product pipeline of ion channel modulators to address therapeutic areas of high unmet medical need, such as pain and epilepsy.

