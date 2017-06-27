|
Medtronic (MDT) Falls Behind Memphis Job Creation Goals
6/27/2017 7:09:13 AM
Medical device maker Medtronic has fallen far short of a Memphis job creation goal but delivered higher salaries and more capital investment than promised.
The Dublin-based company won tax breaks starting in 2006 for a major expansion that was supposed to boost Memphis employment to 1,825, from 1,225.
But market forces have kept the Medtronic spine unit from growing as envisioned and led to occasional layoffs that kept employment hovering in the 1,300 to 1,400 range.
comments powered by