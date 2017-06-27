Cellectis (CLLS) Reports Results From Annual General Meeting Held On June 26, 2017

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Cellectis S.A. (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shareholders’ General Meeting
(Alternext: ALCLS - Nasdaq: CLLS) was held on Monday, June 26, 2017 in
Paris, at its head office.
At the meeting, during which more than 73% of voting rights were
exercised, all the resolutions for which the management recommended a
vote in favor, were adopted.
The resolutions adopted by Cellectis' shareholders included:
-
Appointment of two new directors to the board of directors, Mr Rainer
Boehm and Mr Hervé Hoppenot;
-
Renewal of the term of office of Director of Mr Laurent Arthaud, Mr
Pierre Bastid and Mrs Annick Schwebig;
-
Approval of the annual financial statements for the financial year
ended December 31, 2016;
-
Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial
year ended December 31, 2016.
The full results of the vote can be examined on the company’s website https://www.cellectis.com/en/investors/general-meetings/.
About Cellectis
Cellectis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on
developing a new generation of cancer immunotherapies based on
gene-edited T-cells (UCART). By capitalizing on its 17 years of
expertise in gene editing – built on its flagship TALEN® technology and
pioneering electroporation system PulseAgile – Cellectis uses the power
of the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells.
Using its life-science-focused, pioneering genome engineering
technologies, Cellectis’ goal is to create innovative products in
multiple fields and with various target markets.
Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLLS) and on the NYSE
Alternext market (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more about us, visit our
website: www.cellectis.com.
Talking about gene editing? We do it. TALEN® is a registered trademark
owned by the Cellectis Group.
Disclaimer
This press release and the information contained herein do not
constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or a solicitation of an offer
to buy or subscribe, for shares in Cellectis in any country. This press
release contains forward-looking statements that relate to the Company’s
objectives based on the current expectations and assumptions of the
Company’s management only and involve risk and uncertainties that could
cause the Company to fail to achieve the objectives expressed by the
forward-looking statements above.
